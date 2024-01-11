en English
Business

US Stock Market Unmoved by Inflation Data; Bitcoin ETFs Surge, Boeing Faces FAA Probe

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:09 pm EST
Thursday saw the U.S. stock markets close with little change, a result of a tepid response to the December consumer price index (CPI) report. The Nasdaq Composite ended the day flat, the Dow Jones Industrial Average marginally rose by 0.04%, and the S&P 500 was slightly down by 0.07%. The CPI report revealed a 0.3% rise in consumer prices, pushing the annual inflation rate to 3.4%, a notch higher than the economists’ forecast of a 0.2% monthly rise and a 3.2% annual rate.

Core CPI and Market Sentiment

The core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy sectors, matched predictions, indicating inflation is ongoing but moderating. This data suggests that the Federal Reserve might postpone interest rate cuts, leading to potential market volatility if the Fed continues or intensifies its tight monetary policy. The 10-year Treasury yield initially spiked following the CPI news but pulled back later.

Uncertainty Ahead of Earnings Season

Market sentiment was also swayed by caution ahead of the fourth-quarter earnings season. Major banks such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase are all set to disclose their results. The initiation of earnings season has seen a revision in earnings expectations, dropping from 2.1% to 1.7% growth, contributing to investor uncertainty.

Bitcoin ETFs and Boeing Investigation

In other market news, Bitcoin-related ETFs experienced a surge on their debut trading day, following the SEC’s new rules allowing Bitcoin ETFs. This development facilitates increased access to the cryptocurrency. In parallel, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced an investigation into Boeing after a panel detached from a Boeing 737 Max 9 during a flight, probing whether Boeing complied with approved designs and safety operation standards.

Business Economy
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

