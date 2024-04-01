US Factory Activity Expands Unexpectedly in March, Breaking 16-Month Contraction

The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) manufacturing gauge unexpectedly rose to 50.3 in March, marking the first expansion in US factory activity since September 2022.

Advertisment

The rebound was driven by a sharp increase in production, with output growth reaching its strongest level since June 2022. Additionally, the measure of new orders returned to expansion territory after contracting in February, indicating strengthening demand.

Optimism Amid Rising Input Costs:

Despite rising input costs, US purchasing and supply management executives expressed optimism about the manufacturing outlook. Nine industries reported growth in March, including textile mills and nonmetallic minerals, signalling improving conditions.

Advertisment

However, the cost of materials and other inputs continued to climb, with the ISM's gauge of prices paid reaching its highest level since July 2022.

Industry Insights and Future Expectations:

Various industries shared insights on their performance and expectations. Chemical products and transportation equipment industries reported strong demand and optimistic outlooks, while others like computer & electronic products anticipated a pick-up in orders. Overall, there's cautious optimism about the second quarter and anticipation for improved business conditions in the coming months.