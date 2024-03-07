Urgent Call for Federal Intervention as Soaring Building Material Costs Threaten Lagos Housing Projects

Real estate developer Yusuf Odumade has made a strong appeal to the Federal Government to take immediate action against the skyrocketing costs of building materials, a situation that significantly impacts the real estate sector, particularly in bridging the housing deficit in Lagos State. Odumade, CEO of Darryl Homes Nigeria Limited, emphasizes the severity of the crisis, with many projects being put on hold due to the unaffordable prices of key construction materials like iron rods, roofing sheets, and cement.

Advertisment

The construction industry is currently facing a crisis of unprecedented magnitude, according to Odumade. The cost of construction materials has seen a dramatic increase, with some items nearly doubling in price.

For example, the price of a ton of iron TMT, essential for building reinforcement, has escalated from N490 in November/December 2023 to N1400 in the Lekki corridor. Cement prices have soared as well, with a bag now costing upwards of N13,000 in certain areas. This inflation is attributed to erratic market dynamics, including day-to-day and even hourly fluctuations in prices, making it nearly impossible for developers to plan and budget their projects effectively.

Impact on Housing Deficit and Economy

The surge in material costs not only halts current development projects but also exacerbates the housing deficit in mega-cities like Lagos. Developers are unable to proceed with their projects, leaving many idle and exacerbating the struggle for affordable housing.

Odumade highlights the critical role of the government in addressing this issue, pointing out that stabilizing material costs could enable developers to resume work and contribute to reducing the housing gap. Furthermore, the crisis in the construction industry reflects broader economic challenges, underscoring the need for urgent government intervention to stabilize the situation and support the growth of the real estate sector.