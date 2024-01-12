Unrest in Papua New Guinea: A Firsthand Account of Chaos and Resilience

Unrest swept across Papua New Guinea’s capital, Port Moresby, leaving a trail of devastation and igniting fears about the country’s economic future. Sky News Australia’s Cheng Lei bore witness to the chaos, which escalated into widespread looting, gunfire, and conflagration, shocking even locals habituated to the unpredictable.

The Day the Capital Burned

Initially, the disturbances seemed little more than the usual disorder. However, footage circulated in expatriate chat groups soon painted a horrifying picture. The violence had spiraled beyond common robbery and mugging, reaching a scale of destruction that sent shockwaves through the community. Expatriates shared tales of hiding or preparing weapons for self-defense as the city descended into anarchy.

The Aftermath

Following a day of turmoil, eerie silence gripped the streets. People cautiously resumed activities while scavengers sifted through the remains of charred stores. The cost of the riots was immense, with Chey Scovell, CEO of the PNG Manufacturers Council, pegging the damage at least AUD 1 billion.

Economic Implications

The destruction of warehouses is likely to exacerbate supply issues and lead to job losses, particularly in retail and food and beverage sectors. Smaller retailers, who couldn’t afford extensive security, bore the brunt of the looting, a blow that will ripple through lower-income consumers facing inflated prices at the surviving stores.

A state of emergency was declared for 14 days, with an effort to reopen most shops the following day. The riots, while posing immediate threats, also shed light on the long-term economic challenges for PNG, underscoring the stark disparity between the cost of living and average earnings.

Yet amidst the chaos and devastation, the resilience and kindness of many citizens shone through as they endeavored to provide for their families and improve their lives, a testament to the enduring spirit of humanity.