Economy

Unraveling the EU’s Competition Policy: A Comprehensive Review

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
Unraveling the EU's Competition Policy: A Comprehensive Review

Competition policy in the European Union (EU) serves a pivotal role in promoting fair business practices within the single market. This policy is guided by various regulations, guidelines, and legal cases, with a strong reference to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, the cornerstone of EU competition law. The importance of harmonizing competition policy with other sectoral policies, particularly the European Green Deal and digital transformation, is underscored.

Global Competitive Level Playing Field and Challenges

The EU is in the throes of complex geopolitical circumstances, such as conflicts, trade tensions, climate change, inflation, and economic growth, all of which impact the global competitive level playing field. The urgency to reduce dependencies on non-EU countries in critical areas like energy and technology is sharply outlined. The European Commission is called upon to protect the integrity of the single market, respond to international legislative developments, such as the US Inflation Reduction Act, and ensure that State aid is targeted, temporary, and consistent with EU policy objectives. The impact of inflation on competition and anti-competitive conduct is also a subject of close monitoring.

Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEIs)

The EU’s approach to IPCEIs is a focal point, emphasizing streamlined procedures that favor SMEs and offer authentic European added value. The European Court of Justice’s judgment on FIFA UEFA rules, citing their violation of EU competition law, significantly impacts sports governing bodies and the governance of sport across the EU.

The EU’s Digital Transformation

As the digital world continues to evolve, the EU has responded with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Digital Services Act (DSA). The DMA primarily addresses the dominance of large technology companies in the EU market and their potential impact on competition. Its goal is to ensure fair competition and equal opportunities for all players in the digital market. On the other hand, the DSA focuses on the accountability of online platforms, aiming to provide clear and transparent rules while protecting users from harmful content and ensuring their safety online.

It is clear, competition policy is not a siloed aspect of the EU’s internal market – it is a crucial cog in the machinery, driving the EU towards its broader objectives. The interplay between competition policy, sectoral policies, and the global competitive landscape forms the heart of the EU’s approach to fair business practices.

0
Economy Europe
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

