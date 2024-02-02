Unprecedented Surge in Long Traders Rocks COMEX Silver Futures Market

In an exceptional turn of events, the COMEX silver futures market has witnessed a remarkable surge in the number of long traders within the Other Large Reporting Traders category. Over a span of five weeks, from December 19, 2023, to January 23, 2024, this category saw an increase from 49 to 78 long traders—a surge that marks the highest number and largest increase of long traders ever documented.

Unprecedented Growth in Long Traders

The growth, roughly averaging six new traders per week, resulted in the accumulation of nearly 6,000 contracts. This translates to an astounding 30 million ounces of silver. The average holding for each fresh entrant is approximated to be 200 contracts, equating to 1 million ounces of silver, a significant figure by any standards.

The Role of the Commitments of Traders Report

Under the Large Trader Reporting Program, the Commitments of Traders (COT) report mandates any trader holding 150 contracts or more to report position changes daily. This requirement also extends to comprehensive personal disclosures to prevent ownership misrepresentation. The addition of 29 new traders, in this context, seems unlikely to be a ruse by one or two large traders. It is more plausible to speculate that these traders are separate entities.

Understanding the Implications of Buying COMEX Silver Contracts

Acquiring 200 COMEX silver contracts can be an enticing prospect as it enables holding 1 million ounces of silver with a highly leveraged investment. However, such leverage is not without considerable risk. Initially, it was speculated that these new traders might be entirely new to futures trading. This idea was eventually dismissed due to the impracticality it would imply and the potential collusion it could suggest. The sudden increase in long traders might indicate a bullish sentiment towards silver futures, with potential ramifications for market dynamics and price movements.