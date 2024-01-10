en English
Unleashing Europe’s Economic Powerhouse: The Urgent Need for EU to Support SMEs

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:52 am EST
Europe’s micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)—the backbone of the continent’s economy—have been grappling with a plethora of challenges. Pandemics, supply chain disruptions, war, energy shortages, high inflation: the list is lengthy and daunting. Amidst these obstacles, SMEs are struggling to stay afloat and maintain their competitiveness in the fast-paced global economic landscape.

Unraveling the Challenges

Among the most prominent hurdles that SMEs face are the incessant influx of new regulations, the quest for skilled staff amidst demographic shifts, access to financing, and the navigation through digital and environmental transitions. These challenges, if left unaddressed, could hamper the growth of these businesses, thereby impacting Europe’s economic status.

EU’s Role in Supporting SMEs

Given the crucial role of SMEs in the economy, the European Union (EU) is urged to take proactive measures to aid these businesses. The EU must heed the specific needs of SMEs while legislating, strive for the improvement of existing rules rather than the implementation of new ones for regulatory simplification, and facilitate access to alternative finance systems. EU’s support is imperative for the survival and growth of SMEs in these testing times.

Revisiting the Green Deal Targets

Another pressing issue is the need for a reassessment of the Green Deal targets. It’s essential to ensure these targets are realistic, achievable, and do not add to the burden of SMEs. The transition to sustainability should be facilitated, not forced, to allow SMEs to adapt at a pace they can manage.

Creating a Stable Economic Framework

The EU must also address the high inflation rates and implement fiscal reforms to provide a framework of certainty for SMEs. A stable economic environment is crucial for these businesses to plan, invest, and grow. The ultimate goal should be the creation of a single market that empowers SMEs to optimize their potential and contribute significantly to positioning Europe as a global economic powerhouse.

Business Economy
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

