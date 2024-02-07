University Expansion and Academic Research: A Drain on Productivity?

The age-old belief that higher education and research fuel economic productivity is being challenged. A recent study indicates that the expansion of universities and increased research output have not brought about the anticipated surge in productivity. Despite the staggering growth of universities, which now houses approximately 15 million researchers worldwide, up from 4 million in 1980, there has been a significant slowdown in productivity growth.

The Productivity Paradox

In the golden years of the 1950s and 1960s, there was an annual increase of about 4% in workers' output per hour. However, this figure plummeted to a mere 1% before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with an even weaker growth trajectory in its aftermath.

The Role of Universities in Scientific Innovation

Historically, corporations like AT&T and General Electric were at the forefront of scientific innovation. However, changes in competition policy coupled with the growth of university research have shifted this responsibility to higher education institutions. The study, led by Ashish Arora and his colleagues, proposes that the surge in universities could be correlated with the stagnation in productivity. The researchers argue that scientific breakthroughs from universities have negligible impact on corporate research and development, and consequently, minimal influence on economy-wide productivity, particularly outside the life sciences sector.

The Impact on Corporate Innovation

The decline of corporate labs and the focus of university research on academic curiosity rather than practical applications may be contributing factors to this productivity slowdown. While the surge in PhD graduates from universities appears to aid corporate innovation, the increase in university patents might, paradoxically, be inhibiting corporate patenting. This conundrum potentially leads to a net decline in innovation.

The findings of this study pose serious questions about the effectiveness of public funding for university research. They suggest that governments may need to reassess their support for higher education, particularly in light of weak economic growth.