Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Dahod, Gujarat for New Electric Locomotives Manufacturing Unit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 9000 HP Electric Locomotive Manufacturing Unit in Dahod, Gujarat, marking a significant leap towards self-reliance and indigenization under the 'Make in India' initiative. Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics, and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighted the factory's global export plans and its pivotal role in stimulating economic growth and employment in the region.

Unveiling a New Era in Locomotive Manufacturing

The Dahod factory is set to manufacture 1200 high horse power (9000 HP) electric locomotives over an 11-year span, with Siemens India awarded the contract for manufacturing and maintenance. This move not only underscores India's engineering prowess but also its commitment to enhancing freight capabilities and energy efficiency on the railways. The locomotives will primarily serve the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) and other graded sections, significantly improving the average speed and throughput of freight trains.

Driving Economic Growth and Employment

Vaishnaw's vision for the Dahod project extends beyond manufacturing. By integrating local engineering colleges and providing specific training, the initiative aims to foster a skilled workforce, thereby boosting employment and regional development. The project's emphasis on indigenization will also encourage the growth of ancillary manufacturing units, further invigorating the local economy.

Export Aspirations and Technological Advancements

The state-of-the-art locomotives, equipped with IGBT based propulsion technology and regenerative braking, represent a quantum leap in operational efficiency and energy savings. With the vision to export these world-class locomotives, India is poised to make a significant mark on the global rail industry, reflecting Prime Minister Modi's ambitious vision for a self-reliant India.

As the first phase of the Dahod Electric Locomotive Manufacturing Unit comes to life, its success illuminates the path towards technological innovation, economic development, and India's emergence as a key player in the global rail industry. This venture not only reinforces the 'Make in India' initiative but also sets a precedent for future industrial projects in the country.