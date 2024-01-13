en English
Economy

Unemployment in Jersey Rises Amidst Successful ‘Back to Work’ Programme

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
Unemployment in Jersey Rises Amidst Successful ‘Back to Work’ Programme

The island of Jersey has seen a significant rise in its unemployment figures as the number of out-of-work individuals has escalated by over 7% in the past year. According to recent statistics, there were 720 people recorded as actively seeking employment at the end of December 2023, marking an increase of 50 from the year prior. This surge in unemployment, however, is not mirrored in the long-term unemployment rates which have seen a decrease of around 20 compared to the previous quarter in 2022.

The ‘Back to Work’ Programme’s Impact

The local government of Jersey attributes this relative stability in long-term unemployment figures to the successful implementation of the ‘Back to Work’ programme. This initiative has proven instrumental in managing the unemployment numbers, preventing them from soaring higher. The ‘Back to Work’ programme serves as a bridge between job seekers and businesses, advocating for work placements and emphasizing the value of both practical and theoretical training.

A Positive Outlook Amidst Rising Unemployment

Despite the increase in the overall number of unemployed, Deputy Malcolm Ferey, the Assistant Social Security Minister, maintains an optimistic outlook. Ferey emphasized the low numbers of individuals actively looking for work and highlighted a successful retail season during the Christmas period. He continues to call upon employers to register their job vacancies with the ‘Back to Work’ programme. By offering work placements and training opportunities, businesses can play a crucial role in alleviating the unemployment crisis.

Contrasting U.S. Unemployment Rates

Moving across the Atlantic, the unemployment scene in the United States presents a contrasting picture. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to 218,000, an increase of 12,000 from the previous week. However, the U.S. economy and job market have shown resilience, keeping the unemployment rate below four percent for an uninterrupted stretch of 22 months, despite the U.S. Federal Reserve having raised interest rates 11 times since March of 2022 to combat inflation.

Economy
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

