Undersea Cable Cuts Disrupt Internet Services Across West Africa

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has disclosed that a series of cable cuts along the major undersea cables on the West African coast have severely impacted data and fixed telecom services in multiple West African nations, including Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, and Cote d'Ivoire.

Extent of Disruption

The disruptions, originating from cable cuts in Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal, have caused significant interruptions, extending as far as Portugal, affecting vital undersea cable providers such as the West African Cable System (WACS) and African Coast to Europe (ACE). Additionally, SAT3 and MainOne have experienced downtime, exacerbating the situation further.

Global Impact and Repair Efforts

These cable cuts have not been limited to the West African coast alone. Undersea cables connecting Europe to the East Coast of Africa, such as Seacom, Europe India Gateway (EIG), and Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE1), were also affected, particularly around the Red Sea, leading to service degradation along these routes. In response to the crisis, cable operators have initiated repair efforts, working tirelessly to restore services to affected countries.

Efforts to Restore Services

Acknowledging the severity of the situation, Reuben Muoka, the Director of Public Affairs at the NCC, emphasized the ongoing repair efforts by cable operators. Muoka assured stakeholders that measures are being taken to expedite the restoration process, with operators committed to working around the clock to minimize service disruptions and ensure that normalcy is restored within the shortest possible timeframe.

As internet access and speed continue to experience disruptions across affected countries, both corporate entities and individual consumers are urged to remain vigilant and informed about the evolving situation, while also exercising patience as efforts are underway to rectify the issue.