Uncorking the Debate: New York’s Tussle Over Wine Sales

The prospect of purchasing wine at the local grocery store is a tantalizing one for many New Yorkers, including Marilla resident and wine enthusiast, Jen Czerniak. Despite the convenience factor, Czerniak equally values the benefits of her favorite liquor stores, such as case discounts and curbside pickup. However, the option is currently not available in New York, sparking a heated debate that strikes at the heart of the retail alcohol industry in the state.

Wine in Grocery Stores: A Double-Edged Sword?

A bill sponsored by Senator Liz Krueger is currently under consideration in New York. If passed, it would permit wine sales in full-service grocery stores over 5,000 square feet with existing beer licenses. Supporters of the bill argue that it would increase consumer convenience and bolster state revenue via the issuance of new wine licenses.

However, the proposal has been met with staunch opposition from small liquor store owners, who fear the potential impacts on their businesses and the local economy. The argument is that large grocery chains would be disproportionately favored, leading to a reduction in job opportunities, limited selections for consumers, and increased competition for local distilleries and wineries against larger brands.

The Stakes for Small Businesses

Among the concerned is Vicky Glamuzina, owner of Georgetown Square Wine and Liquor in Amherst. Glamuzina, like many other store owners, worries about the future of small family-owned liquor stores. The concern is that the introduction of grocery store wine sales could lead to significant job losses, fewer outlets for product sales, and decreased state tax revenue.

A Success Story in Canada

While the debate rages on in New York, the New York Wine and Grape Foundation (NYWGF) has been making strides in the international market. Utilizing the USDA Market Access Program (MAP) funds, the NYWGF collaborated with the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) to open the wine market north of the border to New York State. The initiative resulted in a 20% growth in New York wine sales in Canada by value and volume compared to 2020.

The NYWGF’s efforts are particularly significant for small to medium-sized wineries that contribute $6.65 billion to the state’s economic activity and support close to 72,000 jobs. The success across the border might serve as a beacon of hope for these businesses amid the local debate.

The tension between convenience and supporting local businesses continues to define the alcohol retail industry in New York. As the state grapples with the potential implications of the proposed legislation, the future of wine sales remains as unpredictable as a bottle of uncorked vintage.