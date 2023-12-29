en English
Business

Uday Kotak Advocates for Comprehensive Financial Sector Review

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:20 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 6:39 am EST
Uday Kotak Advocates for Comprehensive Financial Sector Review

Uday Kotak, the esteemed founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank and a prominent figure in the financial sector, has called for a comprehensive review of the financial industry to prevent the creation of economic bubbles and ensure a healthier financial ecosystem. During his recent appearance on CNBCTV18Live, Kotak advocated for a combination of policy, regulation, and education, along with a sufficient supply of quality financial instruments to achieve this goal.

A Vision Backed by Robust Growth

Kotak’s ambitious vision for India includes a financial sector model underpinned by a robust 9 percent annual growth and a $30-trillion GDP by 2047. A crucial part of this strategy involves encouraging large corporations to shift towards capital markets, as savers increasingly become investors. This move away from traditional banking channels is seen as a key step in fostering a more dynamic and robust financial sector.

Streamlining Processes and Avoiding Retrospective Taxation

Among the issues Kotak highlighted was the urgent need to streamline the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) process. He also emphasized the importance of avoiding retrospective tax and regulatory regimes, arguing that these can create uncertainty and instability in the financial sector. He stressed the need to balance developmental and regulatory roles to maintain a healthy, growing economy.

Addressing Tax Discrepancies and Double Taxation

Kotak pointed out a significant discrepancy in the highest marginal tax rates between debt and equity. He argued that the current gap, with debt at 39% and equity at 10%, is excessively wide, creating a tax bias that could distort investment decisions. Furthermore, he emphasized the need to reconsider the double taxation on dividends, which he views as a significant deterrent to investors. According to Kotak, addressing these tax issues will not only promote equity but also contribute to a healthier economic environment.

The insights shared by Kotak come at a time when the Reserve Bank of India has increased its GDP growth forecast for 2023-24, and there is positive momentum in investment demand and domestic economic activity. These trends suggest that Kotak’s vision for a thriving, equitable financial sector is not only feasible but crucial for India’s economic future.

Business Economy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

