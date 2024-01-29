UBS Group Forecasts Tough Times for Global Equities Amid Slowing Growth

Global equities are bracing for a challenging period, according to strategists at UBS Group. The current economic landscape, marked by high revenues coupled with rising operational costs and sluggish growth, is considered an unusual mismatch.

This comes amidst concerns about the sustainability of recent significant revenue gains. As global equities hover near all-time highs, the financial experts warn of potential earnings disappointments, largely attributed to increasing wages and the delayed effects of higher interest rates.

An Uphill Battle for Global Equities

The strategists highlight the possible negative impact on profit margins across various sectors. These factors suggest that the ongoing rally, led by technology companies that have pushed the MSCI World Index to its peak, could face imminent challenges. Despite this, UBS Group strategists estimate a 35% chance of equities increasing by over 15% under certain conditions. These include a general AI-driven boost to US productivity, the occurrence of a 'Nifty 50' style bubble, or US wage growth easing to 3% without a significant uptick in unemployment.

Regional Outlook: Europe, UK, Japan, and the US

On a regional scale, the analysts are less sanguine about Europe, citing it as the region with the most significant earnings risk. Conversely, they find the UK market unusually inexpensive and defensive. Their preference leans towards Japan, a result of underappreciated corporate changes and a shift into real assets. The US market, usually seen as defensive, is regarded as less so due to high valuations and increased risks linked to GDP slowdown and profit margin threats.

Addressing the Challenges

As global equities prepare for a tumultuous period, strategies will need to adapt. The strategists at UBS Group suggest favoring defensive sectors such as consumer staples, pharma, and software, given the current environment. As the world awaits decisions from the Federal Reserve and earnings reports from tech giants like Google owner Alphabet and Microsoft, the market's response to these developments will likely shape the trajectory of global equities in the coming months.