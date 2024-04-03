UAE Non-Oil Sector Growth Slows in March Amid Supply Chain Disruptions

Growth in the United Arab Emirates' non-oil business sector witnessed a slight deceleration in March, as revealed by a recent survey. This slowdown was attributed to supply constraints stemming from shipping disruptions in the Red Sea, causing significant backlogs. Despite the dip, the seasonally-adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) marked a reading of 56.9 in March, down from 57.1 in February, yet it remained well above the critical 50 threshold, indicating continued expansion.

Understanding the Slowdown

The output sub-index, which gauges business activity levels, softened to 62.7 in March from a near five-year peak in February. This moderation reflects the impact of shipping disruptions on the UAE's non-oil sectors, particularly affecting supply chains and leading to backlogs of work. However, the UAE's non-oil sector has maintained its growth momentum, supported by an influx of new business and ongoing projects. This resilience is evident despite the challenges faced, showcasing the sector's underlying strength and adaptability in the face of unforeseen global events.

New Business and Projects Drive Growth

The non-oil sector's persistent growth, even amidst supply challenges, is largely fuelled by new business opportunities and projects in the pipeline. Sectors such as construction, real estate, manufacturing, finance, insurance, transportation, and storage have all shown robust growth rates. For instance, Abu Dhabi's construction sector reported a growth of 13.1% in 2023, reflecting the broader economic expansion and diversification efforts. These developments are part of a strategic push by the UAE to lessen its economic dependency on oil, focusing instead on sustainable growth across a variety of sectors.

Future Outlook and Challenges

Looking ahead, the UAE non-oil sector is poised to continue its growth trajectory, though it remains susceptible to external shocks such as supply chain disruptions. The emphasis on economic diversification, resilience in the face of geopolitical tensions, and initiatives aimed at sustainability and green finance are expected to attract foreign investment and foster further expansion. The commitment to these strategic policies underscores the UAE's ambition to fortify its economy against global uncertainties and pave the way for sustained, inclusive growth in the coming years.

As the UAE navigates these challenges, the adaptability and resilience of its non-oil sector will be critical. With concerted efforts towards economic diversification and sustainability, the nation is well-positioned to maintain its growth momentum, ensuring long-term prosperity and stability.