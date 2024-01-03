U.S. Stock Market Kicks Off 2024 on a Shaky Note Amid Big Tech Stock Slump

The dawn of 2024 ushered in a tumultuous day for major U.S. stock indexes with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite finishing lower. The decline was largely orchestrated by a dip in Apple shares following a broker downgrade and a slump in other large tech stocks triggered by an increase in U.S. Treasury yields. Despite the optimistic climate for Wall Street in 2023, buoyed by enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and steady inflation, the new year seems to hold a different narrative.

Apple and Big Tech Tumble

Apple’s shares took a 3.6% hit after Barclays downgraded the tech titan to ‘underweight’, citing an anticipated slump in iPhone demand. Following suit, heavyweight tech stocks such as Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft also registered declines, further compounding the downward trend. The technology sector, in particular, was adversely affected by rising Treasury yields, which surpassed the 4.000% mark before settling at 3.937%.

Moderna Emerges as a Beacon of Hope

In contrast to the broader market, the healthcare sector offered a glimmer of hope. Moderna’s stock surged by 13.1% after an upgrade by Oppenheimer and a reassertion of its 2025 sales growth targets. Similarly, the energy index recorded an increase, demonstrating resilience in the face of dropping crude oil prices. Despite these pockets of positive performance, the information technology sector bore the brunt of the market’s downturn.

Bitcoin Bucks the Trend

As traditional stocks struggled, the cryptocurrency market seemed to operate on an entirely different frequency. Cryptocurrency-related stocks, such as MicroStrategy, profited from a surge in bitcoin prices, which crossed the $45,000 threshold for the first time since April 2022. This resurgence of bitcoin provides an interesting counterpoint to the performance of mainstream stocks on the first trading day of 2024.

In summary, while the first trading session of 2024 saw declines for major U.S. stock indexes, there were notable exceptions in the healthcare and energy sectors. With Treasury yields rising and big tech stocks stumbling, the stock market narrative for 2024 appears to be taking a different trajectory. As the year unfolds, investors will be keenly observing these trends, anticipating their implications for the broader market.