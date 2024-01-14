en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

U.S. Soybeans: Navigating Global Trade Dynamics and Exploring New Frontiers

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:26 pm EST
U.S. Soybeans: Navigating Global Trade Dynamics and Exploring New Frontiers

Soybeans, often dubbed as the ‘wonder crop,’ has become an indispensable asset to American agriculture, injecting a whopping $124 billion into the U.S. economy in 2022. Its versatility, having applications in food, fuel, and animal feed, has propelled its growth as a cornerstone of the agricultural sector. The U.S., once the titan of soybean exports, has witnessed a dramatic shift in global soybean trade dynamics since the early 2000s, with export earnings peaking at $26.4 billion in 2021.

The Rising Power of Soybeans

U.S. soybean production has charted an impressive growth trajectory over the decades. The yield per acre has significantly risen from 31 bushels in 1980 to an average of 51 bushels in the present day. The legume’s adaptability and multiple uses have secured its position as a linchpin in the American agricultural sector.

Shifting Sands of Global Trade

However, America’s dominance in the global soybean market has waned, predominantly due to its over-reliance on China as a singular export market. China, responsible for approximately 60% of the world’s soybean trade, pivoted to Brazil for sourcing after a tariff dispute with the U.S. in 2018. This shift has inevitably led to Brazil usurping the U.S. as the leading producer and exporter of soybeans.

Emerging Alternatives and the Future

Reacting to the changing global landscape, the U.S. is exploring alternative uses for soybeans. The focus has shifted towards biofuels, renewable diesel, and bioplastics, as the competition with Brazil and Argentina necessitates cost competitiveness. As the next generation of farmers harness more efficient problem-solving methods, the future of U.S. soybean farming is set to metamorphose, adapting to the changing tides of global trade dynamics.

0
Agriculture Economy
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
10 mins ago
Makar Sankranti: India's Vibrant Harvest Festival
On the 14th of January each year, India bursts into a riot of colors and cultural effervescence, marking the arrival of Makar Sankranti, a major harvest festival. This festival, deeply rooted in the agrarian ethos of the country, signifies the Sun’s transition into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, or Makara in Sanskrit. It hails the
Makar Sankranti: India's Vibrant Harvest Festival
Displacement and Food Insecurity: The Ongoing Crisis for Families in Chingwizi, Zimbabwe
2 hours ago
Displacement and Food Insecurity: The Ongoing Crisis for Families in Chingwizi, Zimbabwe
Omnivore's Renewed Investment Momentum in Indian Agritech Sector
2 hours ago
Omnivore's Renewed Investment Momentum in Indian Agritech Sector
Unraveling the Global Deforestation Crisis: Causes, Impacts, and Solutions
40 mins ago
Unraveling the Global Deforestation Crisis: Causes, Impacts, and Solutions
Global Rice Shortage: Unraveling the Impact of India's Export Ban
50 mins ago
Global Rice Shortage: Unraveling the Impact of India's Export Ban
Iraq Won’t Import Wheat this Year -Trade Minister Atheer Dawood
1 hour ago
Iraq Won’t Import Wheat this Year -Trade Minister Atheer Dawood
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
16 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
17 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
17 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
18 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
18 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
18 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
18 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
18 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
19 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
3 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
7 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
14 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app