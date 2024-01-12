U.S. Inflation Surges as Cryptocurrency ETFs Make Debut

Surpassing expectations, the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.3% in December, triggering a surge in annual inflation to 3.4% from November's 3.1%. This development, primarily driven by higher shelter costs, signals a more challenging path towards the Federal Reserve's 2% inflation target. While U.S. stocks remained relatively flat following the inflation data, the financial landscape in Asia witnessed considerable fluctuations.

Inflation Surges Amid Higher Shelter Costs

Analysts had anticipated a decline in year-on-year inflation to 3.8% from November’s 4%. However, December's inflation reports indicated an increase from 3.1% to 3.4%, leading to a stronger dollar and putting pressure on gold, silver, and platinum markets. Higher rents and food prices further boosted overall U.S. inflation in December, with overall prices rising 0.3% from November and 3.4% from 12 months earlier. Core prices, excluding volatile food and energy costs, rose just 0.3% month over month, up 3.9% from a year earlier.

Stock Market Reacts to Inflation Data

In the wake of the CPI inflation news, stock index futures indicated a mixed direction. Dow futures dipped by 0.1%, S&P futures fell by the same margin, while Nasdaq 100 futures remained nearly unchanged. Meanwhile, Asia's financial landscape offered a contrasting scenario, with Chinese annual exports recording a decline for the first time in seven years, indicating a global economic downturn affecting demand for Chinese goods. Japan's Nikkei 225 index, however, continued its record performance.

The launch of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S. marked a historic day for cryptocurrencies. The debut of about 11 ETFs, including the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and the iShares Bitcoin Trust, opened the volatile cryptocurrency market to more investors. Despite the inflationary signals, Bitcoin maintained a position of around $47,000, potentially suggesting its role as a hedge against inflation.