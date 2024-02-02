U.S. Commercial Counselor Highlights Importance of U.S.-Nigeria Trade at Africa Summit

Julie Leblanc, the U.S. Commercial Counselor to Nigeria, has stressed the importance of trade ties between the U.S. and Nigeria at the BusinessDay Africa Trade and Investment Summit in Lagos. She spoke on behalf of Will Stevens, representing the U.S. Mission to Nigeria, emphasizing the need to bolster bilateral trade between the U.S. and Africa, particularly Nigeria, which stands as the second-largest trading partner to the U.S. in the continent.

U.S.-Nigeria Trade: A Critical Economic Relationship

Leblanc highlighted the crucial position Nigeria occupies in regional and global markets, backed by two-way trade surpassing $10.6 billion in 2022 and U.S. foreign direct investment standing at $5.6 billion in Nigeria. This economic partnership underscores the weight of Nigeria's role in the African continent's trade narrative.

Minimizing Trade Gap via Technological Advancements

The U.S. government, according to Leblanc, is committed to reducing the trade gap by leveraging advancements in technology, education, healthcare, and agriculture. A crucial part of these efforts is the Biden-Harris Administration's Digital Transformation with Africa (DTA) initiative, aiming to expand digital access and U.S.-Africa commercial relations while aligning with the African Union's Digital Transformation Strategy.

Commitment to Africa's Digital Transformation

The DTA initiative stands as a testament to the U.S.'s commitment to supporting Africa's global digital transformation and trade contributions. This initiative aligns with the U.S.-African Continental Free Trade Area Memorandum of Understanding, which entails a U.S. investment of $160 million to aid digital trade, stakeholder engagement, and trade facilitation in Africa. The funding also aims to expand trade in goods and services, digital trade, and support the Women and Youth Protocol of the African Continental Free Trade Area. This commitment to Africa's digital evolution and trade prowess showcases the U.S.'s dedication to fostering economic partnerships in the region.