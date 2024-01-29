Tusla Anticipates Clearing Birth Information Tracing Backlog by May 2024

The child and family agency in Ireland, Tusla, is grappling with a backlog of applications from individuals seeking to trace their relatives under the Birth and Information Tracing Act. The Act, which came into effect on 3 October 2022, has since received a total of 7,234 applications. While 833 of these applications, submitted after 1 September 2023, are being processed within the statutory timeframes, a backlog of 607 applications submitted between May and August 2022 remains unprocessed.

Projected Clearance of Backlog

Tusla has projected a timeline to clear this backlog by May 2024. Despite the current challenges, the agency is processing an average of 40 new applications per week. Tusla acknowledges the critical nature of the service it provides and the impact of delays on individuals seeking birth information and tracing services. The agency is working diligently to rectify the situation and expedite the processing times.

Call for Government Intervention

Suzanne Connolly, CEO of Barnardos, has made a strong appeal to the government to provide Tusla with the necessary resources to address the backlog promptly. She highlighted the emotional impact on elderly parents waiting to reunite with their children and the potential benefits of reunification for all parties involved.

Risk and Repercussions

The existing backlog poses a substantial risk, with potential reputational damage and negative media attention for Tusla. It has underscored the urgent need for additional funding and staffing to reduce the risk of clients passing away while awaiting service. The agency is fully aware of the gravity of the situation and is taking measures to secure additional resources to handle the mounting applications.