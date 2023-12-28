en English
Conflict & Defence

Turkey’s Trade with Israel Slumps Amid Ongoing Conflict

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:11 am EST
Turkey’s Trade with Israel Slumps Amid Ongoing Conflict

In the shadow of the escalated conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip, Turkey has witnessed a sharp reduction in its trade with Israel. This downturn in commercial relations was disclosed by Trade Minister Omer Bolat, who stated that since the onset of hostilities in early October, Turkey’s exports to Israel have fallen by approximately 40%, while imports have seen a significant reduction of around 54%. This dip in trade volumes has seen the October figures of Turkish exports to Israel plummet to $348 million, down from an impressive $489 million in the previous year. The overall trade figures between these two nations, which was pegged at $8.91 billion in 2022, have taken a considerable hit since the commencement of the current conflict.

Turkey Stands by Its Export Target

Despite the significant drop in trade with Israel, Turkey has successfully achieved its export target for the year, as outlined in the government’s medium-term plan. The country has managed to pull in nearly $233 billion in exports from January to November alone. Bolat further elaborated on Turkey’s stance on the conflict, staunchly condemning Israel as a ‘terror state’ and advocating for the welfare of Palestinians. He also pointed out that a large proportion of trade with Israel is conducted by international private firms, not state-run enterprises.

Domestic Challenges Compound Economic Strain

While grappling with the international conflict and trade downturn, Turkey has also had to contend with domestic challenges. A devastating earthquake in February resulted in substantial economic loss, necessitating aggressive monetary tightening to tackle inflation. These factors have added to the strain on Turkey’s economy, even as it navigates the fragile international trade scenario.

Political Standoff Reflects in Trade Dynamics

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan has been vocal in his criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, drawing parallels between him and Adolf Hitler and condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza. Erdogan’s administration has also offered refuge to academics and scientists facing persecution for their perspectives on the Gaza conflict. Despite this political standoff, Turkey has maintained commercial ties with Israel, albeit at a significantly reduced level, reflecting the complex diplomatic dynamics between these two nations.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

