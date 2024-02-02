Tunisian Cabinet Meeting Focuses on Preparations for 2024/2025 Academic Year

The Tunisian Prime Minister, Ahmed Hachani, chaired a decisive Cabinet meeting at the Government Palace in Kasbah, focusing on the preparations for the forthcoming 2024/2025 academic year. The gathering, characterized by a strong emphasis on creating a conducive environment and ensuring organizational, financial, and logistical readiness, signifies the government's commitment to reinforcing the education sector.

Optimal Readiness: A Prime Directive

According to a statement from the Prime Ministry, Prime Minister Hachani called for optimal readiness in all aspects. This directive clearly indicates the government's intent to leave no stone unturned in ensuring a smooth and successful academic year. The focus is not merely on the logistics but also on the financial and organizational aspects that underpin the education system.

Assessing the Readiness of SNCPA

A critical part of the meeting was dedicated to discussing the country's paper needs for the upcoming academic year. The readiness of the National Cellulose and Esparto Paper Company (SNCPA) was evaluated, underlining its pivotal role in supplying materials necessary for the production of subsidized textbooks and exercise books.

Maintaining Subsidized Prices

One of the key decisions made during the meeting was the commitment to maintain subsidized prices for textbooks and exercise books for the next school year. This decision supports the government's broader strategy of promoting education and reducing the financial burden on families.

Among the attendees of the meeting were several ministers, including Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri Namsia, Social Affairs Minister Malek Zahi, Economy and Planning Minister Feryel Ouerghi, Industry, Mines and Energy Minister Fatma Thabet Chiboub, and Education Minister Mohamed Ali Boughdiri. Their presence and active participation reflect the cross-departmental collaboration and commitment towards the cause of education in Tunisia.