Africa

Tunisian Ambassador Lauds Belt and Road Initiative: A Model for South-South Cooperation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:25 pm EST
Tunisian Ambassador Lauds Belt and Road Initiative: A Model for South-South Cooperation

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a transformative project launched by China aiming to fortify regional connectivity and foster a brighter shared future, has received a significant endorsement. The Tunisian Ambassador has extolled the BRI as a model of South-South cooperation, highlighting Tunisia’s interest in the abundant economic development opportunities that such cooperation can incubate.

Unveiling the BRI’s Potential

At its core, the BRI focuses on constructing an extensive network of railways, highways, oil and gas pipelines, fiber-optic lines, and other infrastructure projects that span across continents. Its vision is to interconnect Asia with Europe and Africa, thereby facilitating increased trade and investment among the participating nations. The initiative’s role in fostering South-South cooperation is vital as it offers an alternative to traditional North-South economic dynamics. This shift allows nations in the Global South to collaborate on more equal footing, leveraging their collective strengths for mutual growth.

Tunisia’s Strategic Play

Strategically located in North Africa, Tunisia perceives its participation in the BRI as a potential catalyst to its economy. The country hopes to enhance its engagement with global economic networks through the opportunities the BRI presents. The initiative is seen as a means to stimulate economic growth, create job opportunities, and promote trade and investment.

A Growing Global Acceptance

The Tunisian Ambassador’s supportive stance mirrors the broader acceptance of the BRI in various parts of the world, especially among developing countries. These nations stand to benefit immensely from increased connectivity and infrastructure development. The BRI’s achievements, including the signing of cooperation documents with over 150 countries and more than 30 international organizations, along with the establishment of over 3,000 cooperation projects worth nearly $1 trillion, strongly advocate for its success and global acceptance.

BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

