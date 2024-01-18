en English
Economy

TSMC Forecasts Strong Growth Amid Global Semiconductor Market Recovery

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 19, 2024 at 6:26 am EST
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers, projects a robust return to growth as signs of recovery emerge in the global semiconductor market. This optimistic outlook follows a challenging period characterized by supply chain disruptions, fluctuating demand, and geopolitical tensions that significantly affected global trade. The company’s forecast signals a potential upswing for the technology sector and economies heavily dependent on semiconductor production and export.

Impressive Q4 Results and Positive Growth Projections

TSMC reported a net income of NT$238.7 billion in Q4, surpassing market expectations, a testament to its resilience amid a minor year-on-year decline. A surge in demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips, largely from key customer Nvidia, propelled these impressive results. The company projects at least an 8% revenue growth for Q1 and is considering ramping up its capital spending for 2024.

Anticipating a healthy annual growth, TSMC is banking on strong demand for Nvidia AI chips, advancements in packaging technologies, and its progress in N3 and upcoming N2 process nodes. The company aspires to achieve a 53% gross margin as it furthers the development and rollout of next-generation N2 process nodes. TSMC expects more than 20% growth in 2024 revenue, driven by booming demand for high-end chips used in AI applications.

Expanding Global Manufacturing Footprint

Addressing concerns about industry over-capacity for mature nodes, CEO C.C. Wei expressed confidence in TSMC’s position due to strong customer demand for its specialty technologies. The company plans to broaden its global manufacturing footprint, with construction at its fab plant in Germany slated to commence in Q4 this year. With solid growth forecasted for the year, TSMC expects inventories to return to a healthy level. Revenue for 2024 is projected to increase in the low to mid-20% range in U.S. dollar terms.

Leading Global Chip Foundries Amid Industry Headwinds

The Semiconductor Industry Association reported an increase in chip sales in November following more than a year of declines. TSMC’s projected revenue growth in the low to mid-20% range this year signifies a rebound from last year’s modest decline. Due to the increasing demand for AI chips and migration to next-gen process nodes, TSMC is poised to lead global chip foundries through 2023-24 industry headwinds.

With its advanced packaging tech, TSMC strengthens its position in the contract-chip making market, potentially facilitating a return to a 53% gross margin following a brief downturn. The company has also tempered its capital expenditure plans as the consumer electronics industry contends with an excess of unsold inventory. Reporting Q4 earnings, TSMC’s revenue reached T 625.5 billion, surpassing the company’s earlier prediction.

Economy Taiwan
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

