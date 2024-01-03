en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Trinidad and Tobago’s Economic Growth: A Story of Export Diversification and Resilience

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Trinidad and Tobago’s Economic Growth: A Story of Export Diversification and Resilience

In a remarkable feat of economic growth, Trinidad and Tobago’s economy has grown exponentially over the past five years, demonstrating an impressive increase in export-led growth. The country’s primary exports are energy-related, most notably natural gas and petrochemicals. In a significant recovery, exports surged from US$7.17 billion in 2019 to US$13.22 billion in 2022.

Shifting Trade Dynamics

A trend of export market diversification is apparent, with exports to Guyana, for instance, increasing by a substantial 34%. Over the past five years, there have been notable shifts towards markets in Belgium and Morocco, reflecting the country’s resilience and adaptability in the global trade arena. The United States continues to be Trinidad and Tobago’s primary trading partner, but the momentum towards diversifying export markets is evident.

The Rise of Service Exports

While product exports remain dominant, the services sector has seen a significant rise. Services exports, which encompass travel, transportation, insurance, and pension services, made up nearly 35% of total exports by 2022. This growth in services exports is a testament to the country’s ability to diversify its economic footprint beyond traditional sectors.

Powering Growth Through Trade Agreements

Trinidad and Tobago has actively pursued trade agreements to enhance its international trade relations. These agreements, with nations such as Caricom, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Cuba, have been instrumental in supporting the country’s economic growth. They have also been pivotal in bolstering the country’s resilience and adaptability in the global trade arena.

In a separate development, Eni SpA has initiated the first gas into the Tango floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility in the Republic of the Congo, marking the country’s inaugural natural gas liquefaction project. This aligns with Eni’s fundamental efforts for supply diversification and is expected to fulfill the power generation requirements of the Republic of Congo.

0
Business Economy International Relations
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AVS Connect: Revolutionizing the Cooler Market with Innovative Technology

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

The Blockhead's 2023 Crypto Industry Awards: A Satirical Take on a Dynamic Year

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Fiji's Prime Minister Eyes Investment Boom Amidst Criticism

By Geeta Pillai

Canadians See TFSA Limit Increase to $95,000: Top Five Stocks to Consider

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Saudi Arabian Low-Cost Airline flynas Plans Historic Public Listing ...
@Aviation · 55 seconds
Saudi Arabian Low-Cost Airline flynas Plans Historic Public Listing ...
heart comment 0
Henri Giscard d’Estaing Resigns from Key Positions in Fosun Tourism

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Henri Giscard d'Estaing Resigns from Key Positions in Fosun Tourism
‘Behind the Suit’: Express Business Magazine’s New Segment Humanizing Business Leaders

By BNN Correspondents

'Behind the Suit': Express Business Magazine's New Segment Humanizing Business Leaders
Sponsor Acquires Class B Ordinary Shares Prior to Unnamed Issuer’s IPO

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Sponsor Acquires Class B Ordinary Shares Prior to Unnamed Issuer's IPO
Senior Hamas Leader Assassinated in Beirut: Potential Escalation in Sight

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Senior Hamas Leader Assassinated in Beirut: Potential Escalation in Sight
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Consultants Charged Over Undisclosed Lobbying for Qatar
17 seconds
Political Consultants Charged Over Undisclosed Lobbying for Qatar
Survey Reveals Decline in Republican Journalists, Raises Questions on Media Trust
27 seconds
Survey Reveals Decline in Republican Journalists, Raises Questions on Media Trust
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
50 seconds
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
50 seconds
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
52 seconds
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
52 seconds
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
53 seconds
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
56 seconds
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield
57 seconds
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
18 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app