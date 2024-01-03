Trinidad and Tobago’s Economic Growth: A Story of Export Diversification and Resilience

In a remarkable feat of economic growth, Trinidad and Tobago’s economy has grown exponentially over the past five years, demonstrating an impressive increase in export-led growth. The country’s primary exports are energy-related, most notably natural gas and petrochemicals. In a significant recovery, exports surged from US$7.17 billion in 2019 to US$13.22 billion in 2022.

Shifting Trade Dynamics

A trend of export market diversification is apparent, with exports to Guyana, for instance, increasing by a substantial 34%. Over the past five years, there have been notable shifts towards markets in Belgium and Morocco, reflecting the country’s resilience and adaptability in the global trade arena. The United States continues to be Trinidad and Tobago’s primary trading partner, but the momentum towards diversifying export markets is evident.

The Rise of Service Exports

While product exports remain dominant, the services sector has seen a significant rise. Services exports, which encompass travel, transportation, insurance, and pension services, made up nearly 35% of total exports by 2022. This growth in services exports is a testament to the country’s ability to diversify its economic footprint beyond traditional sectors.

Powering Growth Through Trade Agreements

Trinidad and Tobago has actively pursued trade agreements to enhance its international trade relations. These agreements, with nations such as Caricom, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Cuba, have been instrumental in supporting the country’s economic growth. They have also been pivotal in bolstering the country’s resilience and adaptability in the global trade arena.

