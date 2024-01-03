en English
Business

Trinidad and Tobago Ushers in New Minimum Wage Law

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST


With the dawn of a new year in Trinidad and Tobago, the nation’s workers are waking up to a new economic reality. Employers Consultative Association (ECA) has urged businesses to comply with the new minimum wage law that came into effect on Monday. The law enforces a minimum hourly wage of $20.50, a substantial increase from the previous $17.50. This amounts to $164 for an eight-hour day, a provision applicable to all workers – locals and migrants alike.

Adherence to the Law is Mandatory

ECA’s CEO, Ronald Ramlogan, underlined the importance of adhering to the law following its announcement in the 2024 budget presentation by Finance Minister Colm Imbert in October. He emphasized that employers are obliged to maintain wage records for three years, provide wage information to labour inspectors, and permit inspection of wage records and worker interviews.

Support from Industry and Commerce Chamber

The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TTCIC) acknowledges the necessity of the wage increase in light of inflation. The chamber also stressed the need for businesses to focus on efficiency and productivity in these changing economic times.

Considerations Behind the Wage Increase

Labor Minister Stephen McClashie clarified that the 17% increase in the minimum wage was a decision made after careful deliberation by the Minimum Wage Board. Factors such as national insurance contributions, economic conditions, and the aim of maintaining high employment levels were taken into account. Acting Labour Minister Randall Mitchell projected that the wage increase would benefit approximately 190,000 workers. Furthermore, Labour Inspector 2, Paula Achaibar, explained that employers who fail to comply with the new wage could face sanctions and breaches of the Minimum Wage legislation.

Additional Benefits for Workers

In addition to the increased wage, workers will also have the opportunity to earn more based on performance. An attendance allowance will be provided for those who demonstrate punctuality and reliability. With the new law in effect, the Labour Ministry has made it clear that migrant workers are also entitled to the minimum wage increase. Workers are advised to report any employer who does not abide by the new lawful rate.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

