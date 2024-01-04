en English
Business

Trinidad and Tobago Business Groups Push for Improved Business Climate in 2024

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 pm EST
As Trinidad and Tobago steps into 2024, business groups across the nation are rallying for a more conducive business environment, emphasizing on enhanced crime prevention, expanded support for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), and ease of doing business, especially in interactions with the Customs and Excise Division. The drive for these improvements stems from a collective vision to diversify the economy away from its traditional energy focus, and towards sectors such as agriculture, food security, and the burgeoning ‘orange economy’.

Chamber of Industry and Commerce Advocacy

The T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce is at the forefront of this advocacy, stressing the need for financial, infrastructural, and institutional enhancements. They believe that in order to foster a business-friendly climate, it is crucial to address the impact of crime on businesses. This issue not only escalates operating costs but also adversely affects the retail sector. To address this, the Chamber has engaged in dialogues with the Commissioner of Police and other key stakeholders to formulate effective solutions.

Chamber’s Expectations on VAT Refunds

On the issue of Value-Added Tax (VAT) refunds, the Chamber anticipates that the government will adhere to the stipulated VAT Act timelines as delays impact business cash flow. They also propose incentives for budding entrepreneurs, such as the establishment of a private equity fund.

AmCham T&T and Other Chambers’ Perspectives

Meanwhile, the American Chamber of Commerce in Trinidad & Tobago (AmCham T&T) has highlighted the need for clearer developmental plans and enhanced collaboration. They expressed concerns over persisting challenges such as crime, currency access, goods clearance, and the uncertainty of the global economy. Similar sentiments are echoed by the Couva Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce, which is hoping for improved Customs processing times, effective crime prevention strategies, and better access to funding for SMEs.

Relevant Issues Raised by Other Chambers

The Confederation of Regional Chambers (CRC) expressed disappointment over underwhelming Christmas sales and is seeking reforms in Customs and Excise, infrastructure enhancements, and amendments to the Firearms Act for improved business owner access. The Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Commerce has raised alarm over the ongoing financial crisis at the National Insurance Board (NIB), calling for a hike in retirement age and more transparency in firearms licensing. Lastly, the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) has outlined plans to collaborate with the government to facilitate growth in non-energy manufacturing and is keenly focused on creating and expanding market opportunities for its members, both locally and internationally.

Business Economy Trinidad and Tobago
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

