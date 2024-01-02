en English
Business

Transforming Federal Acquisition: Insights from Ex-GSA Commissioner Sonny Hashmi

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
The dynamics of federal acquisition are undergoing a significant transformation, emblematic of the changing times and evolving needs of the government. Sonny Hashmi, the recently-departed Commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service at the General Services Administration (GSA), sheds light on this metamorphosis. In a candid discussion, Hashmi elucidates the shift from an antiquated paper-based model to a more data-driven approach, emphasizing how this shift enhances value for both the government and suppliers.

Surpassing a Significant Milestone

Underlining the GSA’s accomplishments in this realm, Hashmi points to the crossing of a $100 billion market share threshold as a testament to the ongoing efforts. While he refrains from commenting on the GSA’s future course, he does underscore the importance of intelligent acquisition strategies. These strategies are vital for the government to procure necessary products and services for its mission.

Challenges in Maintaining a Diverse Supplier Base

However, Hashmi also draws attention to the challenges that come with maintaining a diverse and robust supplier base. There’s a concerning trend of fewer small businesses in the market. Despite these hurdles, Hashmi extols recent advancements, such as a significant proportion of GSA spending directed towards small businesses and the emergence of new vendors in the federal marketplace.

Reassessing Acquisition Contracting Vehicles

Hashmi further delves into the issue of potentially excessive government-wide acquisition contracting vehicles. While competition can spur innovation and improve product/service delivery, too much of it might lead to needless duplication and complexity. As such, there is a call for continued agency collaboration to effectively manage risks and supply chain challenges. He also highlights the escalating requirements and regulations for federal contractors, which could dissuade businesses from entering or staying in the government marketplace due to the high barrier to entry and compliance costs.

In an era of rapid change, Hashmi’s insights provide a valuable perspective on the current state and future direction of federal acquisition. His reflections hint at a future where data-driven strategies, supplier diversity, and smart acquisition tactics will be the keys to a more efficient and effective federal marketplace.

Business Economy
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

