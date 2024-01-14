en English
Business

Traders Cry Foul Over Challenges at Global Ports

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 4:52 pm EST
Traders Cry Foul Over Challenges at Global Ports

In a flurry of dissatisfaction and protest, traders worldwide are voicing their grievances about the challenges they face at various ports. From delays in goods clearance to high storage and cargo release costs, bureaucratic customs procedures, and corruption, these complexities are significantly impacting their business operations.

Disruptions at the Port of Oakland

Protestors, opposing the United States’ military aid in Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza, recently brought operations at the Port of Oakland to a halt. The demonstration, aimed at disrupting the port’s daily business generating around $12 million in revenue, affected the livelihoods of approximately 100,000 local jobs. The Port of Oakland spokesperson expressed concerns about these disruptions’ impact on the local community.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed significant technological, logistical, and cost challenges to resolve before X-raying 100 percent of cargo containers destined for the United States from foreign ports. The report, commissioned by Senators Collins and Coleman as part of the SAFE Port Act, highlighted the need for effective X-ray scanning technology and the feasibility of implementing scanning at ports worldwide. A pilot program revealed that scanning added $500 per container to shipping costs, posing substantial challenges for larger ports.

Industrial Disputes and Spiraling Costs

An industrial dispute between DP World and the Maritime Union of Australia over pay, rostering, and the length of a new enterprise agreement has stirred controversy. The dispute has led to threatened lockouts and proposed pay rises, while accusations of unfairly targeting local traders with fee increases of up to 50% have arisen. The Freight & Trade Alliance is urging the government to intervene and better regulate the sector to control the spiraling costs of imports and ensure exporters’ commercial viability.

Current global events like the pause of Suez Canal movements by steamship lines, and Maersk pausing shipments in the Red Sea following attacks, have had far-reaching effects. In the face of these challenges, the future of project cargo and emerging trends in the logistics industry are being closely watched. Bangladesh’s shipbreaking industry, for example, faces significant challenges, with 80 shipbreaking yards shutting down in the last three years. The industry is calling for urgent government support to import scrap vessels and sustain the sector in these testing times.

Business Economy International Relations
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

