Toyota Glanza 1.2L: A Price Hike in Petrol and CNG Models

Toyota, the Japanese auto behemoth, has recently made an upward adjustment in the prices of its Glanza 1.2L normal petrol and CNG variants. The increase, though slight, is indicative of the constant fluctuations that mark the automobile industry.

The Petrol Price Revision

For the 1.2L normal petrol models, the price hike is up to Rs. 5,000. Among these, the E manual variant has experienced the greatest rise, with an increase of 0.73%. Though this might not seem monumental, it is a considerable move in the context of the competitive automotive sector.

The CNG Price Adjustment

Mirroring the changes in the petrol models, the 1.2L normal CNG versions have also seen a price increase of up to Rs. 5,000. Both the S and G manual variants have had their prices adjusted by a sum of Rs. 5,000. The S manual variant bore the brunt of the adjustment with a percentage increase of 0.58%, marking the highest within this category.

These price fluctuations are a reflection of the adjustments that automobile manufacturers periodically execute. A multitude of factors such as heightened manufacturing costs, inflation, or shifts in market demand can trigger such changes. It's important for potential car buyers to keep an eye on these changes to make informed decisions.