Tidal Waves of Change: The Impact of Second Homes on Wells-next-the-Sea

In the picturesque coastal town of Wells-next-the-Sea in Norfolk, the tides are turning for the local community as approximately 35% of properties are now second homes or holiday lets. This shift is painting a complex picture, stirring mixed reactions from the residents.

A Winter Ghost Town

Ricky Jordan, a 40-year-old maintenance worker, describes the town as a 'ghost town' outside of peak tourist seasons. With local businesses struggling during the winter months, the once-bustling seaside town mirrors a deserted landscape. The impact of tourism and second-home ownership on housing and local businesses is palpable, with establishments shuttered during off-peak periods.

The Economic Balancing Act

However, not all views are gloomy. Terry Hiddett, an 80-year-old erstwhile police sergeant, acknowledges the challenges the younger and low-income populace face in finding suitable accommodation. Yet, he points out the economic benefits for local tradespeople who cater to the upkeep of these second homes, thus providing a different perspective on the situation.

A Taxing Solution

The West Norfolk Council is considering introducing an extra charge on second homes, which could potentially double the council tax paid on non-principal residences. This move, expected to generate significant tax revenue, is seen by some as a necessary measure to combat housing shortages, with nearly 1,500 people on the council housing waiting list. However, others warn against penalizing second home owners who contribute to the local economy.

The proposed tax has already been implemented by the North Norfolk District Council and the Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Yet, the distribution of the generated income is another point of contention. Out of the substantial revenue expected, only a small portion would directly benefit the local communities, leading to further questions about the effectiveness of this measure.

The issue of second homes and holiday lets in Wells-next-the-Sea is a microcosm of a broader issue: balancing the economic benefits from tourism and second-home ownership against community sustainability and housing affordability. As the council prepares to vote on the proposed measures, one thing is for sure - these tidal waves of change are shaping the future of this coastal town.