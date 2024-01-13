en English
Business

The ‘Something Borrowed’ Trend: How Weddings are Changing Amid Economic Challenges

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:31 am EST
The ‘Something Borrowed’ Trend: How Weddings are Changing Amid Economic Challenges

As the cost of weddings continues to escalate, many couples are embracing the ‘something borrowed’ concept, seeking cost-effective alternatives without compromising on the grandeur of their special day. This trend, driven by the economic impacts of inflation and pandemic-induced event backlogs, has seen a surge in the rental of luxury items such as silk flowers, fine jewelry, and even bridal dresses.

Rising Demand for Affordable Wedding Options

Della Larca, the founder of Floréal Blooms, a luxury silk flower rental business based in New Jersey, tapped into this growing market over three years ago. Her business has since witnessed significant growth, a testament to the increasing demand for affordable yet exquisite wedding options. According to The Knot’s annual study, the average wedding cost reached around $30,000 last year, a steep increase attributed to inflation. The study also reported that 61% of the surveyed couples felt the economy has had a significant influence on their wedding plans.

The Economics of Wedding Rentals

However, wedding planners like Jason Rhee caution couples about the hidden costs associated with rentals. While the initial price tag may seem appealing, it’s important to consider the quality and labor costs involved. This helps to ensure that the rentals are truly cost-effective and don’t compromise the aesthetics and elegance of the wedding.

A Flourishing Market

Despite these considerations, the wedding rental market continues to flourish. Something Borrowed Blooms, a company co-founded by Laken Swan and Lauren Bercier, has experienced significant growth. The company now ships silk flowers for approximately 1,200 weddings a month and expects to reach 2,000 by fall. The cost-saving potential is extraordinary, with silk flower rentals offering up to 70% savings compared to fresh flowers.

Extending to Bridal Attire and Jewelry

But it’s not just flowers. Fine jewelry rental services, such as Verstolo in New York, are offering brides the chance to wear unique pieces at a fraction of the purchase price, insurance included. The trend extends to wedding dresses as well, with rental services incorporating tailoring costs, thus presenting a more economical alternative to purchasing an extravagant gown.

This ‘something borrowed’ trend is indicative of a larger shift in consumer behavior, as the economic climate encourages a more mindful and resourceful approach to spending. As couples continue to seek ways to make their wedding day special without breaking the bank, the rental market stands to gain significantly.

Business Economy Fashion
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

