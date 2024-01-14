en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

The Rising Cost of Education: A Plea for Government Intervention

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:25 am EST
The Rising Cost of Education: A Plea for Government Intervention

Low-income families across the state are grappling with the escalating costs of back-to-school supplies, including uniforms and electronic devices, leading to increased demand for social services. The predicament has triggered an outcry for the reintroduction of back-to-school vouchers, a governmental aid previously available to offset the financial burden of educational expenses.

The Burden of Educational Expenses

With living costs soaring, families find it increasingly challenging to manage their budgets, particularly during the back-to-school season. The financial strain is not just limited to schooling essentials; it’s the cumulative impact of these expenses that is driving households to the brink. The state government, currently, has only means-tested the children’s activity subsidy, which is proving inadequate in the face of the burgeoning financial strain.

Pressure on State Government

The escalating situation has led to mounting pressure on the State Government to reinstate the back-to-school vouchers. These vouchers had previously served as a significant aid, helping families manage the cost of essential educational items. The absence of this support seems to have hit families hardest, indicating a dire need for governmental intervention in the education sector.

Community Support and Beyond

Organizations like the Smith Family have been instrumental in providing support to struggling families, but the need is overwhelming, and more substantial assistance is required. The government’s recent funding for programs like the Food Bank’s Breakfast 4 Health is a step in the right direction, but it does not fully address the broader issue at hand. Voluntary contributions by parents of public school students in NSW further underscore the financial predicament faced by families at large.

0
Economy Education
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
3 hours ago
Anticipated Earnings Reports from Major Financial Institutions Set to Influence Market Trends
The financial landscape is abuzz with anticipation as several prominent institutions gear up to announce their quarterly earnings in the week ahead. Following a subdued response from Wall Street to the earnings reports from Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo, the forthcoming week seems pivotal for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The technology
Anticipated Earnings Reports from Major Financial Institutions Set to Influence Market Trends
2024 Financial Markets: Navigating Through Stormy Seas
4 hours ago
2024 Financial Markets: Navigating Through Stormy Seas
Philippines Hits Lowest Unemployment Rate Since 2005 Amid Economic Recovery
4 hours ago
Philippines Hits Lowest Unemployment Rate Since 2005 Amid Economic Recovery
Real Wages Rise in Only Three G20 Nations: An Economic Anomaly in 2023
4 hours ago
Real Wages Rise in Only Three G20 Nations: An Economic Anomaly in 2023
Granite Quarry Stands Strong in Financial Audit
4 hours ago
Granite Quarry Stands Strong in Financial Audit
Central Indiana's Real Estate Market: A Tale of Contrasting Trends
4 hours ago
Central Indiana's Real Estate Market: A Tale of Contrasting Trends
Latest Headlines
World News
US President Joe Biden Reasserts Stance on Taiwan's Independence
6 seconds
US President Joe Biden Reasserts Stance on Taiwan's Independence
Australia Triumphs Over India in Asia Cup Opening Match
11 seconds
Australia Triumphs Over India in Asia Cup Opening Match
Matteo Berrettini Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Hand Injury
13 seconds
Matteo Berrettini Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Hand Injury
Unveiling the Nutritional Treasure: The Astonishing Benefits of Pumpkin Seeds
21 mins
Unveiling the Nutritional Treasure: The Astonishing Benefits of Pumpkin Seeds
Kalisto Pasuwa: Unprecedented Success with Nyasa Big Bullets Amid DStv Premiership Speculations
25 mins
Kalisto Pasuwa: Unprecedented Success with Nyasa Big Bullets Amid DStv Premiership Speculations
PTI Candidates to Contest Election Independently as ‘Bat’ Symbol Revoked
2 hours
PTI Candidates to Contest Election Independently as ‘Bat’ Symbol Revoked
Three New Cases of JN.1 Covid-19 Variant Detected in Karachi
2 hours
Three New Cases of JN.1 Covid-19 Variant Detected in Karachi
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
3 hours
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
3 hours
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
5 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
5 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
5 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
10 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
10 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
10 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
11 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app