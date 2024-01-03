The Rise of Glamping: A Testament to the Staycation Trend

Glamping, an amalgamation of glamour and camping, is witnessing a significant upsurge in its market value. From a sizeable $2.54 billion in 2022, it is expected to reach an estimated $2.89 billion in the years 2023-2024, and further forecast to hit $4.62 billion by 2027. The rise in market value indicates a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.6% initially, stabilizing at 12.5% leading up to 2027.

The Driving Force

The primary impetus behind this boom is the burgeoning popularity of staycations – eco-friendly, nearby vacations. As people increasingly seek out sustainable ways to unwind without straying far from home, glamping offers an appealing solution. It combines the rustic charm of camping with the comfort and amenities of luxury accommodation, making it an ideal choice for environment-conscious vacationers.

Statistics Speak

Evidence of the staycation trend’s impact on the glamping market is visible in various statistical reports. Ireland’s Household Travel Survey, for instance, recorded a 7% rise in domestic overnight trips in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2020. Further, Hoo, an online hotel room platform, reported an 18% increase in staycations across 16 international holiday destinations in 2021. These figures highlight the potent synergy between glamping and staycations, a combination that is significantly propelling the market’s expansion.

Ecotourism and Glamping

The glamping market’s growth is a part of the broader upswing in the global ecotourism market. Ecotourism, which emphasizes protecting and conserving the natural environment, is projected to swell from $292.30 billion in 2023 to a staggering $836.13 billion by 2030. This surge represents a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. The ecotourism market’s expansion is primarily driven by the rise in group travel popularity and the increasing number of young eco-tourists.