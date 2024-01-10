en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

The High Cost of School Uniforms: An Annual Struggle for Parents

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:08 am EST
The High Cost of School Uniforms: An Annual Struggle for Parents

Every parent knows the financial strain that accompanies the start of a new school year, but it’s the high cost of school uniforms that is a particular cause for concern. This recurring issue is more than a mere financial burden; it poses questions about the affordability of education and its accessibility to all, irrespective of economic background.

Exorbitant Costs and Evergreen Contracts

The Competition Commission has been inundated with complaints from parents regarding the steep price of school uniforms. The grievances primarily stem from schools entering into evergreen contracts with certain suppliers, forcing parents to pay exorbitant prices for uniforms sold exclusively at these schools. This practice not only places a hefty financial strain on parents but stifles healthy competition among suppliers.

Voices of the Parents and Governing Bodies

The National Association of School Governing Bodies has urged schools to allow parents to purchase uniforms from wherever they can afford. This would promote competition among suppliers and ensure that the high cost of school uniforms does not become a barrier to education. Parents are also exploring other avenues to manage these expenses, such as budgeting, seeking second-hand options, or advocating for more affordable uniform policies.

The Broader Implications

The struggle with the high cost of school uniforms is not an isolated issue but a reflection of the broader challenges that parents face in ensuring education for their children. Some parents are even considering switching their children from private to public schools due to the financial strain. The rising costs of education-related expenses, including uniforms, are a stark reminder of the economic disparities that persist and the urgent need to make education more affordable and accessible.

0
Economy Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
13 mins ago
Understanding Cuba's Economic Measures: A Call from the President
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has embarked on a mission of transparency, encouraging Cubans to stay informed about new economic reforms through media updates provided by government officials. The aim of these unprecedented measures is to counteract the distortions in the economy and the debilitating effects of the U.S. embargo, which Díaz-Canel condemns as ‘genocidal.’ Addressing
Understanding Cuba's Economic Measures: A Call from the President
Carleton Place Grapples with Sharp Decline in Property Prices
27 mins ago
Carleton Place Grapples with Sharp Decline in Property Prices
World Bank Adjusts China's 2024 GDP Forecast Amid Economic and Tourism Developments
55 mins ago
World Bank Adjusts China's 2024 GDP Forecast Amid Economic and Tourism Developments
U.S. Wholesale Inventories Decline for Second Month, Hinting at Potential Economic Slowdown
15 mins ago
U.S. Wholesale Inventories Decline for Second Month, Hinting at Potential Economic Slowdown
IRS Watchdog Report Exposes Agency’s Struggles Amid Increased Funding
16 mins ago
IRS Watchdog Report Exposes Agency’s Struggles Amid Increased Funding
Argentina's Economy Under Test: Can Milei's Reforms Turn the Tide?
20 mins ago
Argentina's Economy Under Test: Can Milei's Reforms Turn the Tide?
Latest Headlines
World News
Jordan Peterson Challenges Celebrities Over Political Speeches at Awards
8 seconds
Jordan Peterson Challenges Celebrities Over Political Speeches at Awards
Jordan Peterson Calls Out Celebrities' Political Speeches on Piers Morgan's Talk TV
13 seconds
Jordan Peterson Calls Out Celebrities' Political Speeches on Piers Morgan's Talk TV
Socceroos in the Asian Cup: A Mix of Optimism and Uncertainty
1 min
Socceroos in the Asian Cup: A Mix of Optimism and Uncertainty
Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia: A Legacy of Service and Empowerment
3 mins
Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia: A Legacy of Service and Empowerment
Adelaide International 1 Tennis: A Showcase of Triumph, Ambition, and Willpower
3 mins
Adelaide International 1 Tennis: A Showcase of Triumph, Ambition, and Willpower
AIK Solna Rejects Bayern Munich's Bid for Young Prodigy Jonah Kusi-Asare
3 mins
AIK Solna Rejects Bayern Munich's Bid for Young Prodigy Jonah Kusi-Asare
NBA, FFBB, and LNB Unveil Initiatives to Boost Youth Basketball in France
3 mins
NBA, FFBB, and LNB Unveil Initiatives to Boost Youth Basketball in France
White Evangelicals' Unwavering Support for Trump: A Paradox Unraveled
3 mins
White Evangelicals' Unwavering Support for Trump: A Paradox Unraveled
GyroGlove: A Technological Marvel Stabilizing Parkinson's Tremors
4 mins
GyroGlove: A Technological Marvel Stabilizing Parkinson's Tremors
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app