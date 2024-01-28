The Hard Word: A Puzzle Challenge and A Glimpse into New Zealand's Real Estate

Every weekday at 9am, the minds of New Zealanders are set ablaze by The Hard Word, a captivating word puzzle feature presented by Stuff. Participants are given a jumbled collection of letters and a clue, with the challenge of unscrambling the word in under a minute. The clue for the puzzle on the 11th of October, 2023, intriguingly hinted at 'lacking grace'.

A Community Connection

The Hard Word is more than a simple puzzle; it's a part of Stuff's diverse range of quizzes designed to engage readers and stimulate cognitive faculties. Powering this feature is Neighbourly, a local social network that seeks to bridge the gap between neighbours, fostering a sense of community and encouraging active involvement.

Real Estate Listings: A Look into New Zealand's Property Landscape

Beyond the word puzzles and quizzes, Stuff offers a glimpse into the dynamic world of New Zealand's real estate. The site proudly showcases properties for sale or auction across various regions, including Marlborough, Napier, and Hamilton City. Each listing is a story of its own, painting a vivid picture of the location, potential income, and the unique lifestyle offerings each property brings.

A Showcase of Coastal Luxury

One such listing that stands out is a remarkable coastal property sprawling over 65 hectares. This property is a testament to luxury living, featuring two substantial homes, sophisticated off-grid systems, and exclusive beach access. The potential for subdivision adds to the allure of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The tender for this incredible property closes on 13th March 2024, marking a significant date for potential buyers and the New Zealand real estate market.

The Hard Word and the associated real estate listings collectively reflect Stuff's commitment to delivering diverse content, from brain-stimulating puzzles to valuable market insights, all while promoting community spirit through platforms like Neighbourly.