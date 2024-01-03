The ‘Great Taking’: Expert Warns of Massive Asset Seizure in Financial Collapse

Central banking systems worldwide have reportedly established a framework that could result in the seizure of multiple assets during a financial collapse, an event dubbed by a seasoned financial expert named Webb as ‘the Great Taking.’ With over two decades of experience in financial systems and involvement with hedge funds, Webb has raised concerns about this impending financial disaster. He asserts that the collapse will be characterized by a large-scale confiscation of collateral caused by the implosion of the derivatives complex, underpinned by changes in laws and regulations.

A Threat to Investors

Webb’s warnings indicate that the system allows for swift confiscation of collateral by a ‘protected class,’ including entities like large banks, without the necessity for judicial review. According to Webb, even investors reassured that their securities were ‘segregated’ could find themselves at risk. His cautionary stance is based on previous financial crises, such as the Great Depression, and the gradual shift in laws and definitions of asset ownership favoring creditors over individual property rights.

Historical Precedents and Future Risks

Webb cites the precedent set during the Lehman Brothers failure in 2008, where a bankruptcy judge permitted J.P. Morgan to seize client assets under ‘safe harbor.’ He states that this is one of the ways in which the legal and regulatory systems have evolved to favor large financial institutions over individual investors. He also implicates infrastructural elements like the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation in this impending ‘Great Taking.’

Solution: Public Utilities

In order to prevent such scenarios and protect the interests of the general public, Webb advocates for central banking to become a public utility. This, he believes, could serve as a bulwark against the potential financial damage to individual investors and the larger economy. His insights and warnings serve as a stark reminder of the potential risks inherent in the current financial system and the need for greater transparency and safeguards.