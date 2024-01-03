en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The ‘Great Taking’: Expert Warns of Massive Asset Seizure in Financial Collapse

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:19 am EST
The ‘Great Taking’: Expert Warns of Massive Asset Seizure in Financial Collapse

Central banking systems worldwide have reportedly established a framework that could result in the seizure of multiple assets during a financial collapse, an event dubbed by a seasoned financial expert named Webb as ‘the Great Taking.’ With over two decades of experience in financial systems and involvement with hedge funds, Webb has raised concerns about this impending financial disaster. He asserts that the collapse will be characterized by a large-scale confiscation of collateral caused by the implosion of the derivatives complex, underpinned by changes in laws and regulations.

A Threat to Investors

Webb’s warnings indicate that the system allows for swift confiscation of collateral by a ‘protected class,’ including entities like large banks, without the necessity for judicial review. According to Webb, even investors reassured that their securities were ‘segregated’ could find themselves at risk. His cautionary stance is based on previous financial crises, such as the Great Depression, and the gradual shift in laws and definitions of asset ownership favoring creditors over individual property rights.

Historical Precedents and Future Risks

Webb cites the precedent set during the Lehman Brothers failure in 2008, where a bankruptcy judge permitted J.P. Morgan to seize client assets under ‘safe harbor.’ He states that this is one of the ways in which the legal and regulatory systems have evolved to favor large financial institutions over individual investors. He also implicates infrastructural elements like the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation in this impending ‘Great Taking.’

Solution: Public Utilities

In order to prevent such scenarios and protect the interests of the general public, Webb advocates for central banking to become a public utility. This, he believes, could serve as a bulwark against the potential financial damage to individual investors and the larger economy. His insights and warnings serve as a stark reminder of the potential risks inherent in the current financial system and the need for greater transparency and safeguards.

0
Business Economy
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AMLYZE and TransactionLink Team Up To Transform AML/KYC Automation

By Wojciech Zylm

The Future of Commercial Office Space: A Look at Philadelphia's Urban Landscape

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Prime Minister Stresses on Role of GLICs for Economic Growth

By Waqas Arain

Offshore Support Vessel Industry Foresees 'Super Cycle' of Profitability

By Salman Khan

i24NEWS Expands Footprint with New Hebrew Channel and Website in Israe ...
@Business · 2 mins
i24NEWS Expands Footprint with New Hebrew Channel and Website in Israe ...
heart comment 0
MELP Raises 635,000 Euros to Boost International Expansion

By Salman Akhtar

MELP Raises 635,000 Euros to Boost International Expansion
OKX Ventures Highlights Stablecoin Sector’s Dynamic Growth and Innovation

By BNN Correspondents

OKX Ventures Highlights Stablecoin Sector's Dynamic Growth and Innovation
Davenport Companies’ Significant Contribution to Local Charities Amid Inflation

By Israel Ojoko

Davenport Companies' Significant Contribution to Local Charities Amid Inflation
CryptoBlox Technologies Inc. Highlights 2023 Developments: Renewable Energy and Key Acquisitions

By Quadri Adejumo

CryptoBlox Technologies Inc. Highlights 2023 Developments: Renewable Energy and Key Acquisitions
Latest Headlines
World News
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
11 seconds
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
Holly Robinson's Advice on Post-Coital Behavior: A Key to Sustained Intimacy
39 seconds
Holly Robinson's Advice on Post-Coital Behavior: A Key to Sustained Intimacy
Mari King Crowned Times-Union's All-First Coast Player of the Year
45 seconds
Mari King Crowned Times-Union's All-First Coast Player of the Year
Glenmark Debuts in India's Injectable Anti-Diabetic Market with Lirafit
59 seconds
Glenmark Debuts in India's Injectable Anti-Diabetic Market with Lirafit
Biden Reinvigorates Re-election Campaign, Highlighting Democracy and Racial Justice
1 min
Biden Reinvigorates Re-election Campaign, Highlighting Democracy and Racial Justice
Belief BioMed Begins Registrational Clinical Trial for Hemophilia A Gene Therapy
1 min
Belief BioMed Begins Registrational Clinical Trial for Hemophilia A Gene Therapy
Cyberbullying in Politics: Female Candidates Targeted in 2023 P.E.I. Election
1 min
Cyberbullying in Politics: Female Candidates Targeted in 2023 P.E.I. Election
Biden's Visit to Historic Church Highlights Commitment to Black Voters
2 mins
Biden's Visit to Historic Church Highlights Commitment to Black Voters
Adventist Health Castle Augments Medical Team with Renowned OB/GYN Specialist
2 mins
Adventist Health Castle Augments Medical Team with Renowned OB/GYN Specialist
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app