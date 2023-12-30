en English
Economy

The ‘Dupe Trend’: The New Wave in Global Travel

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:42 am EST
The ‘Dupe Trend’: The New Wave in Global Travel

In 2023, a travel trend dubbed the “dupe trend” has taken the world by storm, fueled by the collective desire to seek less costly alternatives to traditional tourist hot spots. This trend is a reflection of the high inflation and economic pressures that have become a global reality, encouraging travelers to explore ‘dupe’ destinations that mirror their more famous counterparts, yet come with a lighter price tag.

The Rise of the Dupe Trend

Surprisingly, the dupe trend has not simply emerged out of economic necessity but has found its champions in the influential voices of Gen Z and millennial demographics on social media. These digital natives, often with a keen sense of adventure and a tight budget, have played a significant role in popularizing the concept. Their posts and stories showcasing the charm and uniqueness of these alternative destinations have captivated audiences worldwide, leading to a surge in interest and searches for these less-traveled locations.

Expedia’s Data Reflects the Trend

According to Expedia’s data, there has been a substantial increase in searches for these alternative destinations. For example, searches for Taipei, considered a dupe for the bustling city of Seoul, have seen a remarkable rise both in the U.S. and globally. Other instances include Pattaya, a more affordable alternative to Bangkok, and Curaçao, a stand-in for the chic island of St. Martin. These statistics paint a vibrant picture of the changing travel landscape, reshaped by economic realities and innovative social media trends.

Traveling Smart in the Post-Pandemic World

The dupe trend has gained momentum in the wake of international borders reopening post-pandemic. With passport applications surging and airfare to popular destinations like Europe hitting record highs, travelers are increasingly turning to cheaper alternatives. The travel app Hopper suggests that significant savings on airfare and hotel rates can be achieved by opting for less common destinations. For instance, a flight to Ho Chi Minh City comes cheaper than one to Hanoi, and Barcelona is more affordable than Tenerife, despite both being in Spain.

However, while the dupe trend offers promising savings, experts caution that not all alternative destinations will necessarily be more affordable. Travelers should consider multiple options and do their due diligence to find the best deals. All said, the dupe trend has not only presented a cost-effective solution but also opened up a world of lesser-known yet equally enchanting destinations for global explorers.

Economy Travel & Tourism
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

