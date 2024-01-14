The Dichotomy of Paths and Roads: Wendell Berry’s Insight and the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway Impact

Wendell Berry, a respected American writer, farmer, and advocate for ecological responsibility, once drew a thoughtful distinction between a path and a road in his essay ‘A Native Hill.’ He defined a path as a familiar non-destructive habit that adapts to the natural contours of the landscape. A road, on the other hand, was seen as a symbol of haste-driven resistance to the terrain, altering the topography to fit its blueprint. The relevance of Berry’s contemplation became strikingly evident during a recent journey on the new 118-km Bengaluru-Mysuru elevated highway.

The Impact of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway

Designed for efficiency, the highway significantly reduces travel time. However, its monotonous character offers an experience devoid of the vibrant local life usually observed along older roads. This modern infrastructure, while being a symbol of progress, invisibilizes small towns and rural life, erasing their memories in the process. The highway’s construction has had a detrimental effect on local economies, with businesses that once thrived on roadside traffic forced to shut down due to inaccessibility.

The Homogenization of Experiences

Proposed solutions include the development of multi-storey complexes housing IT parks and token stalls. However, these solutions risk replicating the banal uniformity of experience found in shopping malls. The highway, in its quest for efficiency and speed, bypasses the unique character of small-town India, leading to a homogenization of experiences that diminishes the rich tapestry of our nation’s diversity.

The Dichotomy of Paths and Roads

The conundrum facing travelers is whether to prioritize the journey, with its wealth of experiences, or the destination, reached more swiftly but with fewer memories formed along the way. Wendell Berry’s insights into the dichotomy of paths and roads offers a significant perspective on this issue. In essence, the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway’s impact highlights the broader implications of the tension between progress and preservation, efficiency and experience, and ultimately, the path and the road.