Economy

The Dichotomy of Affordability: A Closer Look at Knoxville, Tennessee

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:28 am EST
The Dichotomy of Affordability: A Closer Look at Knoxville, Tennessee

On one side of the coin, Knoxville, Tennessee enjoys a reputation for affordability. It’s frequently featured in news headlines as one of the top 10 cheapest places to live and one of the top 20 fastest-growing affordable cities in the nation. However, the other side of that coin reveals a starkly contrasting reality. Many long-time Knoxville locals find themselves caught in a financial squeeze, grappling with rising prices and an influx of newcomers driving up housing costs.

The Reality of Affordability

Donald Bruce, director of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research, sheds light on this dichotomy. He acknowledges that while Knoxville may appear less affordable for long-time residents, newcomers from pricier areas perceive it as highly affordable. So, the perception of affordability largely depends on where you’re standing.

Examining the Numbers

A report by Doxo, a renowned bill-paying platform, provides some numerical insight into this situation. It shows that Tennesseans, on average, spend approximately 10% less than the national average on household expenses. However, this statewide statistic doesn’t paint the full picture of Knoxville’s unique situation.

Knoxville falls into the middle tier of 92 cities in Tennessee, with living expenses about 11% lower than the national average. To breakdown these expenses, the average costs for a mortgage and rent in Knoxville stand at $1,202 and $980 respectively. Utilities average $286, cable and internet at $119, and mobile service at $106 per month. These figures, while lower than the national average, can still pose a considerable burden on the residents.

Understanding the Dichotomy

So, why this stark dichotomy between the perceived affordability and the reality? The answer lies in the changing demographics of Knoxville. As more people from higher cost of living areas move in, they bring with them an increased demand for housing. This demand drives up housing prices, making it harder for long-time locals to keep up. While the new residents might find Knoxville affordable compared to where they’re coming from, long-standing residents face a different reality.

As Knoxville continues to grow and attract newcomers, it’s important to address this affordability issue. Acknowledging the complex reality of the situation is the first step towards finding solutions that work for all of Knoxville’s residents.

Economy
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

