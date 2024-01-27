The Classroom Economy: A Teacher's Innovative Approach to Financial Literacy

In the quaint classrooms of Charlotte, N.C., third grade math teacher Shelby Lattimore is revolutionizing the way financial literacy is taught. Gaining popularity on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, Lattimore's unique approach to teaching involves a classroom economy, where students earn 'Miss Lattimore Bucks' by performing various tasks and pay rent for their desks and chairs.

Engaging Students with a Classroom Economy

These 'Miss Lattimore Bucks' are not just play money. They are tools for teaching young minds about budgeting, saving, and spending. The students learn to manage their earnings and pay their due rents, mirroring real-world financial responsibilities. This method is particularly impactful in a school where the majority of the student body is Black and Hispanic. According to studies, these groups in the US have lower financial literacy rates, making Lattimore's initiative all the more crucial.

Preparation for Future Financial Decision-Making

This interactive learning method not only helps students understand the economic challenges their guardians face but also prepares them for future financial decision-making. Ted Tucker, a financial expert from the Foundation for Teaching Economics, lauds such practical, interactive teaching methods that get students actively involved in learning about money management. The 'Miss Lattimore Bucks' can be redeemed for rewards, ranging from candy to the privilege of being 'teacher for a day.'

Significant Impact and Success

Lattimore's creative teaching extends beyond the classroom, earning her a significant income through brand collaborations and TikTok's creator program. Her viral fame has led to a six-figure income, supplementing her teacher's salary. However, the real success is evidenced by her students, like former pupil Marlii, who has learned the value of money and developed a habit of saving for personal goals. Lattimore's impact is not just in teaching her students about money, but in equipping them with the skills they need for a financially secure future.