The Castle in Blackpool: Kieran O’Shea’s Fourth Urban Renewal Attempt

The persistent endeavor of businessman Kieran O’Shea to revive a derelict warehouse in Broad Lane, Blackpool, has entered its fourth round as he seeks permission to construct a four-storey block of apartments. The Castle, a mid-19th century warehouse that has been languishing on the city council’s derelict sites register since 2003, is at the core of this urban renewal effort.

Previous Attempts and Current Proposal

Previous planning permissions were granted, albeit with stringent conditions that rendered the projects economically unviable for O’Shea. The latest proposal, however, presents a different take on the situation. It proposes the construction of four apartments in a four-storey block, defying past restrictions.

Economic Viability Amid Rising Costs

Still, the shadow of economic viability looms large. With construction costs on an upward trajectory, the project’s feasibility remains under question. O’Shea argues that the development is on the brink of economic sustainability, warning that failure to proceed could lead to the site’s continued dereliction.

Urban Decay in Blackpool

The application contends against the reduced density of three apartments, as conditioned in the 2022 permission, stating it is not economically viable. It further argues that past rejections based on the building’s mass and scale reflect an inaccurate approach to city planning. The statement underscores that not addressing development needs directly contributes to the growing issue of urban decay in Blackpool.

The city, grappling with nearly 180 entries on its derelict sites register, is indeed wrestling with a broader issue of urban decay. With a decision expected next month, the fate of The Castle and, in broader terms, the city’s approach to urban renewal, hangs in the balance.