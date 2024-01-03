en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

The Castle in Blackpool: Kieran O’Shea’s Fourth Urban Renewal Attempt

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
The Castle in Blackpool: Kieran O’Shea’s Fourth Urban Renewal Attempt

The persistent endeavor of businessman Kieran O’Shea to revive a derelict warehouse in Broad Lane, Blackpool, has entered its fourth round as he seeks permission to construct a four-storey block of apartments. The Castle, a mid-19th century warehouse that has been languishing on the city council’s derelict sites register since 2003, is at the core of this urban renewal effort.

Previous Attempts and Current Proposal

Previous planning permissions were granted, albeit with stringent conditions that rendered the projects economically unviable for O’Shea. The latest proposal, however, presents a different take on the situation. It proposes the construction of four apartments in a four-storey block, defying past restrictions.

Economic Viability Amid Rising Costs

Still, the shadow of economic viability looms large. With construction costs on an upward trajectory, the project’s feasibility remains under question. O’Shea argues that the development is on the brink of economic sustainability, warning that failure to proceed could lead to the site’s continued dereliction.

Urban Decay in Blackpool

The application contends against the reduced density of three apartments, as conditioned in the 2022 permission, stating it is not economically viable. It further argues that past rejections based on the building’s mass and scale reflect an inaccurate approach to city planning. The statement underscores that not addressing development needs directly contributes to the growing issue of urban decay in Blackpool.

The city, grappling with nearly 180 entries on its derelict sites register, is indeed wrestling with a broader issue of urban decay. With a decision expected next month, the fate of The Castle and, in broader terms, the city’s approach to urban renewal, hangs in the balance.

0
Economy
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rethinking the Federal Debt: Shifting from Debt-to-GDP to Debt-to-Revenue

By Muhammad Jawad

German Bund Yields Surge without Market-Driving News: A Prediction of Upcoming Change?

By Geeta Pillai

Taiwan's Economy and Cross-Strait Trade Shape Upcoming Elections

By Rafia Tasleem

Post-Christmas Debt Hangover: Australians Struggle with Financial Aftermath of Festive Season

By Geeta Pillai

Philippine Bureau of Customs Exceeds Collection Target; Study Links Co ...
@Economy · 11 mins
Philippine Bureau of Customs Exceeds Collection Target; Study Links Co ...
heart comment 0
Lincolnshire County Council’s Site Development: A Significant Boost to Local Economy

By Rafia Tasleem

Lincolnshire County Council's Site Development: A Significant Boost to Local Economy
North Macedonia Finance Ministry to Auction Government Securities

By Waqas Arain

North Macedonia Finance Ministry to Auction Government Securities
Sridhar Sivaram Forecasts Manufacturing Surge and Discusses Market Trends

By Rafia Tasleem

Sridhar Sivaram Forecasts Manufacturing Surge and Discusses Market Trends
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) Marks 30% Rise Amidst Market Volatility

By BNN Correspondents

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) Marks 30% Rise Amidst Market Volatility
Latest Headlines
World News
Anatoly Malykhin's Quest for a Historic Three-Division World Championship
12 seconds
Anatoly Malykhin's Quest for a Historic Three-Division World Championship
Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10
32 seconds
Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10
Mahoning County: A Day Packed with Governmental Meetings
37 seconds
Mahoning County: A Day Packed with Governmental Meetings
Football's Fascinating Facts: From Worst Managers to Penalty Kings
43 seconds
Football's Fascinating Facts: From Worst Managers to Penalty Kings
Young Talent Shines at the Maharashtra State Level Equestrian Championships
49 seconds
Young Talent Shines at the Maharashtra State Level Equestrian Championships
Borussia Dortmund Interested in Re-signing Jadon Sancho
57 seconds
Borussia Dortmund Interested in Re-signing Jadon Sancho
Strava 'Year In Sport: The Trend Report' Sheds Light on Global Fitness Trends
1 min
Strava 'Year In Sport: The Trend Report' Sheds Light on Global Fitness Trends
Odisha Raises Stipends for Medical Students - A Step Towards Stronger Health Services
1 min
Odisha Raises Stipends for Medical Students - A Step Towards Stronger Health Services
Indian Government Seeks Surrogacy, ART Data for Regulatory Assessment
2 mins
Indian Government Seeks Surrogacy, ART Data for Regulatory Assessment
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
9 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
14 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
44 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app