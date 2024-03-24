Tappi and MTN Forge Partnership to Digitalize MSMEs in Côte d'Ivoire, Eyes Francophone Africa Expansion

Tappi, a dynamic end-to-end digital commerce SaaS solution tailored for Africa's micro, small, and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs), has announced its strategic expansion into Côte d'Ivoire. This move is facilitated through a deepening of its partnership with telecom giant MTN, marking a significant leap in its mission to advance the digitalization of MSMEs across the African continent.

Empowering MSMEs with Digital Tools

The expansion into Côte d'Ivoire allows local MSMEs to gain access to Tappi’s SaaS and enterprise-grade tools for an 8-month duration. These tools are designed to empower businesses to create SEO-optimized websites in under two minutes, distribute online advertisements, and leverage a suite of additional digital services. MTN’s vast customer base of 17 million in Côte d'Ivoire is also poised to benefit from these services through specially integrated data bundles. This initiative not only bolsters the capacity of businesses to establish an online presence but also enhances their ability to build trust and reach new customers effectively.

Strategic Partnership with MTN

Kenfield Griffith, CEO and co-founder of Tappi, highlighted Côte d'Ivoire’s strong GDP growth rate of 6.9% as indicative of the market’s readiness for digital empowerment. This expansion is seen not just as an opportunity to support MSMEs in Côte d'Ivoire but also as a gateway to tapping into the Francophone Africa market, which boasts around 150 million consumers. MTN’s extensive reach and infrastructure are deemed crucial for seamlessly integrating technology into MSMEs eager for growth. This collaboration is a testament to both entities’ commitment to digitizing MSMEs across Africa, with a special focus on fostering sustainable economic growth through digital transformation.

Challenges and Opportunities for MSMEs

Despite forming over 98% of total businesses in Côte d'Ivoire, many MSMEs face significant challenges in establishing a trusted online presence. This difficulty is often attributed to the complexity of current tools, the requirement for international credit cards, and the challenge of listing websites in places where trust is hard to establish. MTN Côte D'Ivoire’s CEO, Djibril Ouattara, emphasized MTN’s ambition to lead in delivering a bold new digital world, underscoring the pivotal role of connectivity, communication, collaboration, and cloud solutions in empowering businesses for sustainable growth.

This partnership between Tappi and MTN in Côte d'Ivoire sets the stage for a transformative journey for MSMEs in the region. By providing the necessary tools and infrastructure, they aim to overcome traditional barriers to digital adoption, paving the way for a more inclusive and digitally empowered business ecosystem. As this initiative unfolds, the potential for scale and impact on the economic landscape of Côte d'Ivoire and beyond is immense, signaling a promising future for MSMEs in Francophone Africa.