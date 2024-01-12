en English
Asia

Taiwan’s Young Voters Prioritize Economic Welfare Over Geopolitical Concerns

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:35 am EST
Taiwan's Young Voters Prioritize Economic Welfare Over Geopolitical Concerns

Taiwan’s political landscape is changing dramatically as the younger generation, which accounts for around one-fifth of the population, tends to prioritise economic well-being over geopolitical concerns. With poor wages, expensive living expenses, and subpar housing, a large section of Taiwan’s youth are advocating for workable solutions that will enhance their short-term financial prospects.

Focus Shifts From Geopolitical to Economic Concerns

Historically, Taiwan’s cross-strait relations with China have been a dominant concern in the political discourse. However, many young Taiwanese believe there are more pressing domestic issues that require immediate attention. These economic challenges, ranging from job scarcity, inadequate housing, to low social mobility, are steering the priorities of young voters towards parties and candidates that promise tangible improvements in their living standards.

Impact on the Upcoming Elections

The upcoming elections in Taiwan are expected to reflect this shift in priorities. Young voters, seen as a key voting bloc, are voicing their support for candidates focusing on pragmatic economic issues rather than sovereignty debates. Notably, Ko Wen-je, a nonconformist candidate, has gained significant traction among young voters due to his emphasis on domestic economic policies.

Generational Gap and Future Implications

This shift in priorities also highlights a growing generational gap in political perspectives. While older generations might still prioritize sovereignty and relations with Beijing, young Taiwanese voters are more concerned about immediate economic stability. This could potentially reshape Taiwan’s political landscape in the future. Consequently, political parties are expected to adapt their strategies and focus more on domestic policy and socioeconomic welfare to appeal to these younger electorates, promising policies that offer hope and tangible improvements in their lives.

Asia Economy Taiwan
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

