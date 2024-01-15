Taiwan's Soaring Housing Prices: A Record High Mortgage Burden Amid Rising Political Tensions

Taiwan's third quarter of the previous year witnessed a rise in the housing price index of 1.82%, touching a level of 133.18, as revealed by the Ministry of the Interior. This surge in housing prices saw the mortgage burden grow to 42.25% of the average household income, a record high since 2002. This data also unveiled a house price-to-income ratio of 9.82 nationwide, reaching a new peak despite the government's efforts to stabilize the housing market.

The Pressure on Taipei

The impact of the increased mortgage burden was more severe in Taipei, where the ratio reached an alarming 67%, and house prices soared to 15.67 times the household income. Other regions including New Taipei City, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung also felt the significant weight of the mortgage burden.

The Government's Stance

The Taiwanese government views mortgage burdens of 30% as acceptable, 30-40% as relatively high, and anything over 50% as excessively high. However, the current situation paints a daunting picture.

The Influence of Political Uncertainties

According to Sinyi Realty Inc., the trajectory of the real estate market will be shaped by the interplay of supply and demand dynamics post the resolution of political uncertainties related to the presidential election. The incoming president, Lai Ching-te, has vowed to continue the policies of his predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, and tackle pressing domestic issues such as affordable housing and economic disparity. The newly formed administration will be challenged with managing relations with China, the United States, and a divided legislature while addressing economic and other domestic challenges. The Democratic Progressive Party's loss of majority in Taiwan's parliament may pose potential governance efficiency challenges for the incoming government.