Taiwan’s Lodging and Food/Beverage Sector Sees Record Job Opening Rates

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:14 pm EST
In a significant economic shift, Taiwan’s lodging and food/beverage industry recently achieved a record high job opening rate of 4.3 percent at the end of August, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS). This figure, the highest in 25 years, is largely credited to the substantial growth in domestic consumption following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Post-Pandemic Surge

The DGBAS conducts biannual surveys, which demonstrated an increase in job opening rates from 3.07 percent in February to 4.10 percent in August 2022. As per Chen Hui-hsin, Deputy Director of the DGBAS Census Department, the job opening rate typically hovered around 3.5 to 3.6 percent in the past. However, the recent rebound in consumer spending post-pandemic has significantly escalated the demand for manpower within the industry.

The Rising Demand

The number of job openings in lodging and food/beverage services totaled 22,563 at the end of August, showcasing an increase from both February’s and the previous year’s figures. This rise is indicative of the industry’s recovery and growth in the wake of COVID-19.

A Contrast in Job Openings

While the lodging and food/beverage sector thrived, Taiwan’s export-oriented manufacturing sector experienced a decrease in job opening rates. This suggests a decline in global demand affecting outbound sales. The manufacturing sector, particularly the electronics component, computer, and optoelectronics industries, also registered a reduction in job opening rates.

Despite these variations, the overall job opening rate in Taiwan’s industrial and service sectors stood at 2.81 percent at the end of August. This marked an increase from earlier in the year and the previous August. The total number of job openings across these sectors was reported at 236,679, reflecting the country’s resilient economy and robust job market.

Business Economy Taiwan
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

