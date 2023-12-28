en English
Economy

Taiwan News Roundup: KMT Housing Initiative, Taiex’s Record High, and Aid for Furloughed Workers

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:23 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:48 am EST
Taiwan News Roundup: KMT Housing Initiative, Taiex's Record High, and Aid for Furloughed Workers

Major stories making headlines in Taiwan’s newspapers on this Thursday have spanned across a variety of economic and political issues.

A significant tale that has captured public attention involves the wife of the Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate’s decision to convert a controversial dormitory into social housing. This move is perceived as an attempt to address the mounting housing crisis and enhance public perception amidst criticism.

Kuomintang’s Social Housing Initiative

In a strategic move to tackle housing issues, the wife of the KMT presidential candidate has chosen to convert a contentious dormitory into social housing. This decision comes amidst criticism and is likely aimed at improving public impression. As a potential solution to the housing crisis, this initiative has been received with mixed reactions from the public and political circles.

Taiwan Stock Index Hits 21-month High

In the economic sector, the Taiwan stock index, also referred to as the Taiex, has reached a 21-month high, propelled by substantial foreign investment. Foreign investors bought NT$36.7 billion worth of Taiwan stocks, leading to significant purchases in crucial tech companies such as TSMC, MediaTek, and UMC. This influx of foreign capital has not only elevated the Taiex but also triggered predictions that the index could touch 18,000 points by the year’s end.

Government Aid for Furloughed Workers

Furthermore, the Taiwan government is preparing to extend financial assistance to furloughed workers affected by the economic impact on seven highly-hit sectors. Starting from January 1, eligible furloughed workers will receive a subsidy of up to NT$9,200. This measure offers some relief in what has been a challenging economic period.

Economy Foreign Affairs Taiwan
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

