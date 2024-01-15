TAFTAC Highlights Textile Industry’s Role in Cambodia’s Economic Stability Amid Global Uncertainties

Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war, the Textile, Apparel, Footwear and Travel Goods Association in Cambodia (TAFTAC) underscores the pivotal role the textile-related industry plays in maintaining Cambodia’s economic stability. TAFTAC’s chairman, Kong Sang, who secured his re-election for the 2024-2025 term, disclosed a 14% industry growth in 2022, following the post-Covid-19 recovery. However, he acknowledged a subsequent 12% drop in export value in 2023, totalling $11.42 billion. This decline spanned various sub-sectors, with garments falling by more than 11%, footwear by about 8%, travel goods and bags by approximately 21%, and other textile products by roughly 4%.

TAFTAC’s Efforts for Industry Support

Amid these fluctuations, TAFTAC has been fervently seeking governmental support, particularly in the form of wage subsidies during work suspensions. The association continues its close collaboration with governmental partners to bolster the industry. Heng Sour, the Minister of Labour and Vocational Training, encouraged factory owners to participate in the ‘One enterprise is one safe community’ program. This initiative promotes safety and compliance, offering inspection exemptions as incentives.

Future Outlook and Strategies

The Cambodia Garment, Footwear and Travel Goods Sector Development Strategy 2022-27 was also brought to the fore. This strategy is designed to enhance the investment climate and the competitive edge of the sector. However, the Ministry of Economy and Finance issued warnings about the potential negative impacts from global economic uncertainties on external demand. As of December 2023, TAFTAC comprises 720 members, encompassing various factory types and associated members.

Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Cambodia

Cambodia’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs) have been key in diversifying the country’s economy and attracting investment. Between 2011 and 2023, the SEZs recorded a total export value of 25.7 billion, with garments, footwear, and travel products accounting for over 90 percent of the investment. The Kingdom operates 24 SEZs with 655 investment projects, employing more than 174,000 people. Cambodia’s geographical location, coupled with the development of the Sihanoukville seaport, enables it to serve as a gateway to South East Asia. The CDC is also finalizing a new draft law on SEZs in a bid to draw more investment into the country.