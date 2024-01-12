en English
Business

Taeyoung’s Debt Restructuring Plan Gets Creditors’ Nod

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:49 pm EST
Taeyoung Engineering & Construction (E&C), a South Korean construction company marred by financial turmoil, has garnered the support of its creditors to embark on a debt restructuring plan. The green light for this much-needed financial restructure has been given by over 75 percent of its creditors, including the key player, Korea Development Bank (KDB).

A Strategic Move to Preserve Company Value

While the company has been grappling with a financial squeeze, primarily due to high-interest rates and a dismal real estate market, the creditors’ vote reflects a strategic resolve. It’s a decisive move to safeguard the value of the company and protect the interests of all stakeholders – from employees and customers to the creditors themselves. Taeyoung’s net debt currently stands at 1.8 trillion won.

Addressing Systemic Risks in the Property Market

The decision to proceed with the debt restructuring program comes amidst Taeyoung’s struggles to refinance project finance loans and its proposal to sell off assets and provide further collateral to creditors. The South Korean policymakers’ efforts to curb systemic risks in the property market have played a critical role in this development. In response, creditors have pressed Taeyoung to put up more collateral, including its stake in broadcaster SBS.

Implications for the Construction Industry and Financial Markets

The progression of Taeyoung’s restructuring will be under close scrutiny by the construction industry and financial markets. The potential impact on jobs, ongoing projects, and the broader economy makes this a significant event. The successful vote is the first step in a months-long restructuring process that aims to alleviate concerns around a possible crisis in the construction industry.

Business Economy South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

