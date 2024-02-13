Tackling Aging Infrastructure: A Nationwide Imperative

As I stood in the heart of DeKalb County, Georgia, it was hard to ignore the buzz surrounding the ambitious plan to tackle overcrowding and crumbling infrastructure. The district's proposed solution? A brand new middle school and high school, sharing a single campus. This project, estimated to cost around $200 million, hopes to serve an initial 2,800 students, with room for future growth.

Advertisment

Aging Infrastructure: A Nationwide Concern

The situation in DeKalb County is not an isolated incident. Across the United States, aging infrastructure is becoming a pressing issue. In Quincy, for instance, the 6th Street Revitalization project is underway, with a price tag of $4.6 million. This initiative focuses on upgrading the town's aging water mains and sewer lines, aiming to complete construction by August or September of 2024.

Montana, too, is grappling with this challenge. Several bridges have been forced to close due to their deteriorating state, and counties like Missoula are facing financial constraints. Securing federal grants for infrastructure projects is a slow process, further exacerbating the problem.

Advertisment

The Impact of Neglected Infrastructure

The consequences of neglecting infrastructure are far-reaching. In military barracks, service members are enduring poor living conditions due to aging infrastructure. Issues such as pest infestations, mold, and sewage overflows have led Defense Department officials to acknowledge the need for accountability and improved oversight.

Despite significant investments in building new facilities and maintaining infrastructure, there is a growing deferred maintenance log of $134 billion. This figure underscores the magnitude of the infrastructure problem.

Advertisment

New Construction vs. Aging Housing Stock

In 2023, new construction accounted for approximately 30% of the housing inventory. However, most Americans reside in homes built in 1984 or earlier, according to the 2022 American Community Survey.

Residential construction has been struggling to keep pace with demand since the Great Recession, leading to an aging housing stock. Only 9% of owner-occupied homes were built between 2010 and 2019, while homes built before 1980 make up about 60% of the housing stock.

Advertisment

This trend has fueled a growing remodeling market, as homeowners invest in updating their aging homes. The NAHB/Westlake Royal Remodeling Market Index showed positive sentiment among professional remodelers, reaching 67 in the fourth quarter.

Homeowners are increasingly investing in home improvements due to rising property values. However, the dominance of older homes in the market indicates a systemic shortfall in new construction. From 2020 to 2022, new construction contributed only 2% to the owner-occupied housing stock.

As I reflect on the challenges faced by DeKalb County and other communities across the nation, it's evident that addressing aging infrastructure is not just a local issue, but a national imperative. The path forward may be fraught with obstacles, yet the potential benefits for future generations make it a journey worth undertaking.